Breaking News Bar
 
Cubs
updated: 7/22/2017 5:49 PM

Chicago Cubs rally past Cardinals

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Chicago Cubs' Jason Heyward runs the bases after hitting a triple off St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright during the second inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 22, 2017, in Chicago.

    Chicago Cubs' Jason Heyward runs the bases after hitting a triple off St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright during the second inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 22, 2017, in Chicago.

 
Bruce Miles
 
 

Anthony Rizzo's bloop double into shallow left-center field scored Kris Bryant from first base with the go-ahead run in the bottom of the eighth inning Saturday to rally the Chicago Cubs to a 3-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field.

Paul DeJong and Randal Grichuk hit back-to-back home runs in the top of the eighth inning off Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester to give the Cardinals a 2-0 lead.

With one out in the bottom of the eighth, Jon Jay singled. After Ian Happ batted for Lester and struck out, Ben Zobrist scored Jay with a double to the gap in right-center. Bryant, who talked himself into the lineup after suffering from a finger injury, hit a broken-bat single to left to score Zobrist. Rizzo followed with his double.

Lester had a perfect game going until Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright singled with two outs in the sixth inning.

DeJong, a 2011 graduate of Antioch High School, lifted a 1-2 from Lester into the left field stands with two outs in the eighth. It was his 11th home run of the season. Grichuk followed with a drive to center, also his 11th.

Lester worked 8 innings, giving up 3 hits while walking none and striking out 10. The 10 strikeouts matched a season high, the third time Lester reached double digits.

Wainwright worked 7⅔ innings, giving up 4 hits.

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account