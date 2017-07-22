Chicago Cubs rally past Cardinals

Chicago Cubs' Jason Heyward runs the bases after hitting a triple off St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright during the second inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 22, 2017, in Chicago.

Anthony Rizzo's bloop double into shallow left-center field scored Kris Bryant from first base with the go-ahead run in the bottom of the eighth inning Saturday to rally the Chicago Cubs to a 3-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field.

Paul DeJong and Randal Grichuk hit back-to-back home runs in the top of the eighth inning off Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester to give the Cardinals a 2-0 lead.

With one out in the bottom of the eighth, Jon Jay singled. After Ian Happ batted for Lester and struck out, Ben Zobrist scored Jay with a double to the gap in right-center. Bryant, who talked himself into the lineup after suffering from a finger injury, hit a broken-bat single to left to score Zobrist. Rizzo followed with his double.

Lester had a perfect game going until Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright singled with two outs in the sixth inning.

DeJong, a 2011 graduate of Antioch High School, lifted a 1-2 from Lester into the left field stands with two outs in the eighth. It was his 11th home run of the season. Grichuk followed with a drive to center, also his 11th.

Lester worked 8 innings, giving up 3 hits while walking none and striking out 10. The 10 strikeouts matched a season high, the third time Lester reached double digits.

Wainwright worked 7⅔ innings, giving up 4 hits.