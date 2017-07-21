Finger injury may knock Cubs' Bryant out for weekend

hello

Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant may miss the weekend series against the Cardinals because of the finger injury he suffered in Atlanta. "He's just not ready today, but we're going to do this (as) a day-by-day thing," Cubs manager Joe Maddon said on Friday. Associated Press

Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant is iffy for this weekend's series against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field.

Bryant suffered a sprained right pinkie during Wednesday's series finale at Atlanta.

"I don't know yet," manager Joe Maddon said Friday. "He's just not ready today, but we're going to do this (as) a day-by-day thing. I really don't know. If I had to guess, probably not tomorrow, too, and possibly on Sunday. But I really don't know. He healed well with the ankle. We did not expect that to come back very quickly, and it did. I'm trying not to draw any conclusions right now.

"It's sore. It's just a soreness, and he's got to grip the bat. That's what it really comes down to. I haven't spoken to him specifically or directly."

Javier Baez played third base Friday.

A new drive to work:

Left-hander Jose Quintana made his first trip to Wrigley Field as a member of the Cubs. He came to the team last week in a trade with the White Sox.

"It's a (few) more minutes to the ballpark," he said. "Just a different way. Today was my first day in a different direction. So I enjoyed that during my way on Lake Shore Drive. It was fun."

Quintana will start Sunday night against the Cardinals, meaning he'll miss facing his former team during the four games they play against each other next week -- two at Wrigley Field and two at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Quintana will start next weekend at Milwaukee.

"It's tough," he said. "It's all my old team. Honestly, I have been focusing on the Cardinals and the Brewers after. They are contenders for us in our division, and I'm focusing on Sunday."

Hopeful on Hendricks:

The Cubs remain hopeful they'll get right-hander Kyle Hendricks (hand tendinitis) off the disabled list to pitch next week.

"More than likely next week, probably early next week," Joe Maddon said. "We're looking at that, but we're not ready to make any other kind of conclusions or announcements. But he's there. He's ready to rock and roll."