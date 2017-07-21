Cubs bullpen gives up 9 runs in eighth as Cardinals roll

hello

Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Hector Rondon returns to the mound after walking in a run during the eighth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals on in Chicago. The Cardinals scored 9 runs that inning. Associated Press

The St. Louis Cardinals scored 9 runs in the eighth inning Friday to erase a 3-2 deficit and beat the Cubs 11-4 at Wrigley Field, snapping the Cubs' winning streak at six games. The Cardinals sent 14 men to the plate in the eighth.

The Cubs used relievers Carl Edwards Jr., Hector Rondon and Justin Grimm in the eighth. Neither Edwards (3 runs) nor Rondon (4 runs) could retire a batter.

The Cubs had take a 3-2 lead in the fifth.

The loss dropped the Cubs to 49-46. Jake Arrieta started for the Cubs and worked 6 innings, giving up 5 hits and 2 runs.

The Cubs scored twice in the first off Carlos Martinez. Ben Zobrist singled with one out. After Anthony Rizzo struck out, Zobrist stole second base with Willson Contreras up. Contreras then homered to left-center, his 14th of the season.

Randal Grichuk hit a solo homer with two outs for the Cardinals in the second. The Cards tied the game in the third on back-to-back doubles by Tommy Pham and Dexter Fowler.

Rizzo's RBI single in the fifth put the Cubs ahead.