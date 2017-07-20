Schaumburg Boomers fall to Florence Freedom 6-3

hello

The Schaumburg Boomers suffered a 6-3 loss to the West Division leading Florence Freedom in the rubber game of a midweek series on Thursday night.

Florence tallied a pair of first inning runs to nab an early 2-0 advantage. The Freedom scored in the first inning of all three contests. Schaumburg came back with three runs in the bottom of the inning to take the only lead of the game. David Harris drew a bases-loaded walk and Sean Godfrey was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Florence evened the game in the second and took the lead in the third, settling down to keep the Boomers at bay. Schaumburg did not have a hit after the fifth inning.

Zack Weigel reached base three times and Kyle Ruchim finished with three hits as the Boomers totaled six. Schaumburg struck out 12 times in the contest. Michael Wood suffered the loss, allowing six runs (five earned) in five innings. Rob McDonnell, Garrett Kelly and Jake Joyce combined to strike out seven in four scoreless innings.

The Boomers (37-19), who continue to lead the East Division with the best record in the league, continue the homestand on Friday night against the Gateway Grizzlies.