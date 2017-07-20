Kane County Cougars pull off unlikely comeback

EASTLAKE, Ohio -- Lifted by a go-ahead 3-RBI triple from Luis Silverio, the Kane County Cougars (14-13, 53-41) reeled off an improbable comeback win over the host Lake County Captains (12-14, 39-56) by a 3-1 final. The hit for Silverio was his first in six games, and snapped a streak of 14 straight innings during this series in which the Cougars failed to score.

The Cougars now have a chance to win their second straight series on Friday night before heading to Fort Wayne for a three-game road set.

In Thursday morning's early start, Captains managed to get on the board in a hurry in the first inning against righty Emilio Vargas (3-4). Miguel Eladio singled with one out, followed by an RBI double to the left-center by Mitch Longo.

With the exception of a few frames, it was a minimal offensive showing for both teams. Vargas ended up tossing six frames in his effort on just three hits, one run (one earned) with five strikeouts and a pair of walks in a no-decision.

But on the other side, southpaw Juan Hillman (5-4) was even more sensational. Scattering four hits over eight frames, Hillman's effectiveness was never in doubt. He retired 22 of the 27 batters he faced. In his final frame after allowing a single to Adam Walton, followed by a stolen base, he stranded him in scoring position to keep the shutout preserved.

Along with fantastic starting pitching, the Cougars bullpen kept them in the game. Starting in the third inning, the Cougars retired 19 straight Captains batters to end the game The streak started with Vargas and included scoreless bullpen stints from lefty Colin Poche (2-0) and right-hander Tyler Mark (5-3).

The Cougars lifted their pitchers with a go-ahead ninth inning. Against losing righty Ryder Ryan (3-3), Anfernee Grier and Ramon Hernandez singled, with a walk by newcomer Seth Spivey to load the bases. With one out, Manny Jefferson struck out. But with the Cougars down to their final out, Silverio sent a triple to deep center field, scoring all three base runners, propelling the Cougars offense on one swing of the bat.

In the ninth, Mark set down the Captains one-two-three, hanging on to earn the win. The Cougars next play Friday night from Lake County at 6 p.m.