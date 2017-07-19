NIU wrestling champ Ray Guzak dies at age 78

hello

Ray Guzak, a member of the NIU Athletics Hall of Fame and the 1961 NAIA 167-pound national champion, passed away on July 13 at the age of 78, Northern Illinois officials announced Wednesday.

One of five individual national champions in NIU wrestling history, Guzak was inducted into the NIU Athletics Hall of Fame in 1992. His funeral was held Monday in Tinley Park.

As senior during the 1960-61 season, Guzak posted a 14-1 overall record as he finished as runner-up in the IIAC before claiming the NAIA national championship at 167 pounds. His victory led NIU to a fourth-place team finish. He finished his three-year NIU career with a 41-8-3 record.