Moncada's future with Chicago White Sox is now

After officially announcing a trade that sent veterans Todd Frazier, David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle to the New York Yankees late Tuesday night in exchange for top prospect Blake Rutherford, veteran reliever Tyler Clippard and two minor leaguers, Chicago White Sox general manager Rick Hahn dropped even bigger news.

Yoan Moncada, baseball's No. 1 prospect, was on his way to Chicago.

The 22-year-old second baseman arrived at Guaranteed Rate Field on Wednesday -- Sox first baseman Jose Abreu picked him up at Midway Airport -- and Moncada was in the starting lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers, batting sixth.

"He still has some work to do," Hahn said. "He is obviously very young, but we feel he's ready for that next challenge that comes at the big-league level."

Moncada compiled a hitting line of .285/.381/.452 with 9 doubles, 3 triples, 12 home runs and 17 stolen bases at Class AAA Charlotte.

"I'm happy," Moncada said through White Sox interpreter Billy Russo. "I'm just trying to enjoy the moment and trying to make the most of this opportunity. I'm in the big leagues right now and this is where I want to be."

On July 9, Moncada played for the World Team in the All-Star Futures Game for the second straight year.

The switch-hitter's future with the White Sox is now.

"Everybody's excited," Sox manager Rick Renteria said. "Obviously, it's the first step of a long process. We're happy to have him here. He's ready to go. He's ready to give everything he's got. He knows what we expect."

