updated: 7/19/2017 2:58 PM

Moncada will bat sixth, play second for White Sox tonight

  Chicago White Sox infielder Yoan Moncada has been called up from Class AAA Charlotte and will play second base for the White Sox tonight.

Daily Herald Report
sports@dailyherald.com

Following their latest big trade, the White Sox will put top prospect Yoan Moncada on display in tonight's game against the league-leading Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 22-year-old Cuban sensation will bat sixth for the White Sox and play second base for manager Rick Renteria.

"He still has some work to do. He is obviously very young, butfeel he's ready for that next challenge that comes at the big league level," White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said following the seven-player trade with the New York Yankees on Tuesday night.

Hahn traded three more veterans -- third baseman Todd Frazier, closer David Robertson and relief pitcher Tommy Kahnle -- to the Yankees for three more prospects and veteran reliever Tyler Clippard.

Moncada compiled a hitting line of .285/.381/.452 with 9 doubles, 3 triples, 12 home runs and 17 stolen bases at Class AAA Charlotte.

