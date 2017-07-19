Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 7/19/2017 11:06 PM

Cougars fall to Lake County Captains

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald news services

EASTLAKE, Ohio -- With a lack of offensive production alongside adverse bullpen work, the Kane County Cougars (13-13, 52-41) succumbed to the home run prowess of the host Lake County Captains (12-13, 39-55) by a 6-1 final. The Cougars never had the lead in the ballgame to start this six-game road trip, playing at Lake County for the first time since June 14, 2015.

With righty Sam Lewis (3-2) on the slab, the Captains greeted the Cougars starter with a moon shot. On the game's first pitch, outfielder Conner Capel blasted his 14th home run of the season out of the stadium past deep right field.

In the third, the Cougars tied the game, 1-1, taking advantage of an erratic lefty starter, Brady Aiken (3-10). The Indians 2015 first round pick allowed a leadoff walk to Anfernee Grier, followed by a fielder's choice grounder to Luis Silverio. Manny Jefferson then swatted a triple to straightaway center field as Silverio scored all the way from first.

But the Captains would claim the lead once again in the home half of the fifth inning. With Lewis still on the slab and Luke Wakamatsu on first, Michael Tinsley tripled to left-center field, as the ball banged off the wall, allowing Wakamatsu to hustle home. The Captains led 2-1 after five frames.

Aiken ended up the winning pitcher giving up a single run in five frames, battling through four walks on just two strikeouts. In a losing effort, Lewis lasted four and one-third innings on three hits, two runs, and five strikeouts next to two walks. Adding another run against the Cougars bullpen, the Captains eked out another tally in the seventh. With the bases loaded, Capel grounded into a double play, but a run scored, charged to southpaw Junior Garcia (1-0).

The Captains would go on to score three more runs on a pair of homers. After righty Jake Winston (1-1) gave up a single, he was pulled for righty Cody Clark (0-1) in the eighth. The Captains came up with back-to-back jacks, a two-run shot by Li-Jen Chu, and a solo homer for Jose Medina.

The Cougars play game two with the Captains at 10 a.m. on Thursday. On the mound for the Cougars, right-hander Emilio Vargas (3-4, 3.59 ERA) duels Lake County's lefty Juan Hillman (5-4, 5.12 ERA).

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account