Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 7/18/2017 10:26 PM

Boomers lose 5-4 in series opener

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald news services

The Schaumburg Boomers allowed 4 first-inning runs and could not rally Tuesday in a 5-4 series-opening defeat at the hands of the Florence Freedom.

Starter Kagen Hopkins, who had his outing moved up a day due to an illness on the staff, retired the first two batters of the contest before the next five reached base. Florence sent eight men to the plate in the first inning and raced to a 4-0 lead. The Boomers attempted to rally, plating 2 in the bottom of the inning. Kyle Ruchim led off by reaching on an error and scored on a wild pitch. Ryan O'Malley later singled home David Harris with 2 outs. Trailing 5-2, the Boomers scored twice in the ninth on RBI singles from Zack Weigel and Josh Gardiner but could not push across the equalizer.

Hopkins settled down, working 6 innings and retiring nine in a row at one point, but took the loss. Kit Fowler worked the final three frames out of the bullpen and struck out 6. Harris finished with 4 hits, a double, a stolen base and a run scored. Harris has hit safely in 15 straight. Gardiner also logged a pair of hits as the Boomers finished with 12.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account