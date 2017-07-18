Bandits split doubleheader

The Bandits split a road doubleheader on Tuesday night, claiming the opener against the Beijing Shougang Eagles before falling in the nightcap against the USSSA Pride. Chicago now sits at 16-15 on the season.

Haylie Wagner flirted with perfection against the Beijing Shougang Eagles on Tuesday afternoon at Space Coast Stadium. The southpaw took a perfect game into the seventh inning before surrendering the first baserunner of the game. The Bandits went on to win 3-1 behind Wagner's effort.

The Bandits faced off against the USSSA Pride in the nightcap, marking the first meeting between the two teams since the Pride swept Chicago in a three-game series in mid-June. After taking an early lead, USSSA scored eight unanswered runs and went on to win it 8-2.

The contest remained scoreless through the first inning, but Emily Crane unloaded her team-leading fifth home run of the season in the following frame, a solo shot hit well over the fence in right field. Crane has now homered in three of her past five games.

