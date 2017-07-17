Chicago Blackhawks' Brian Campbell announces his retirement from NHL

hello

Brian Campbell of the Chicago Blackhawks, here walking the red carpet outside the United Center before last season's home opener against the St. Louis Blues, is retiring after 17 seasons in the NHL. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer/2016

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Brian Campbell (51) fights for a puck against San Jose Sharks center Tommy Wingels (57) during a game last December in Chicago. Campbell is retiring, and Wingels is now with the Blackhawks after signing as a free agent. Associated Press

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Brian Campbell has decided to retire after 17 seasons in the NHL. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Defenseman Brian Campbell is retiring at age 38 after playing 17 NHL seasons and winning the Stanley Cup with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2010.

Campbell announced his retirement Monday. The Blackhawks say he'll join their front office, assisting with community and youth hockey initiatives and marketing.

Campbell had 87 goals and 417 assists for 504 points in 1,082 regular-season games with the Buffalo Sabres, San Jose Sharks, Blackhawks and Florida Panthers. Buffalo drafted him in the sixth round in 1997.

The Blackhawks signed Campbell to a $57.14 million, eight-year contract in 2008, and he played almost 20 minutes a game during their Cup run before a salary-cap crunch led to a trade to the Florida Panthers in 2011. He finished his career in Chicago.