Chicago Blackhawks' Brian Campbell announces his retirement from NHL

Defenseman Brian Campbell is retiring at age 38 after playing 17 NHL seasons and winning the Stanley Cup with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2010.
Campbell announced his retirement Monday. The Blackhawks say he'll join their front office, assisting with community and youth hockey initiatives and marketing.
NHL career: He played 17 seasons with four teams (Blackhawks, Buffalo, Florida and San Jose).
Career points: 504 points (87 goals, 417 assists) in 1,082 games.
Blackhawks career: 4 seasons (2008-2011 and 2016-17), with 24 goals, 110 assists in 295 games.
Highlight: Had the assist on Patrick Kane's series-clinching goal to win the 2010 Stanley Cup.
Notable: Campbell had a 423-game playing streak (March 23, 2011 to Dec. 29, 2016).
Honors: NHL all-star in 2007, 2008, 2009 and 2012; won the Lady Bing Trophy (Most Sportsmanlike) with Florida in 2012.
Source: Chicago Blackhawks
Campbell had 87 goals and 417 assists for 504 points in 1,082 regular-season games with the Buffalo Sabres, San Jose Sharks, Blackhawks and Florida Panthers. Buffalo drafted him in the sixth round in 1997.
The Blackhawks signed Campbell to a $57.14 million, eight-year contract in 2008, and he played almost 20 minutes a game during their Cup run before a salary-cap crunch led to a trade to the Florida Panthers in 2011. He finished his career in Chicago.