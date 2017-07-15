Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 7/15/2017 10:51 PM

Boomers edged late at Traverse City

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald news services

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. -- The Schaumburg Boomers saw a three-game win streak come to a close with a 7-6 loss to the Traverse City Beach Bums on Saturday night.

Traverse City jumped out to a 4-0 lead before the Boomers came storming back to take a 5-4 lead. Schaumburg scored 3 runs in the sixth. Seth Spivey doubled home a run and a Ryan O'Malley bouncer allowed 2 runs to score. The Beach Bums knotted the game in the sixth and plated 2 runs in the eighth to grab the lead. Schaumburg loaded the bases in the ninth with no outs and pulled within 7-6 on a passed ball but could get no closer.

Michael Wood worked 5 innings and left with the lead. Kit Fowler suffered the loss. The Boomers finished with 9 hits. Sean Godfrey tallied a pair along with Josh Gardiner. David Harris doubled to extend his hitting streak to 13 games, longest by a Boomer this year. Spivey has reached base in 29 consecutive contests.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account