Boomers edged late at Traverse City

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. -- The Schaumburg Boomers saw a three-game win streak come to a close with a 7-6 loss to the Traverse City Beach Bums on Saturday night.

Traverse City jumped out to a 4-0 lead before the Boomers came storming back to take a 5-4 lead. Schaumburg scored 3 runs in the sixth. Seth Spivey doubled home a run and a Ryan O'Malley bouncer allowed 2 runs to score. The Beach Bums knotted the game in the sixth and plated 2 runs in the eighth to grab the lead. Schaumburg loaded the bases in the ninth with no outs and pulled within 7-6 on a passed ball but could get no closer.

Michael Wood worked 5 innings and left with the lead. Kit Fowler suffered the loss. The Boomers finished with 9 hits. Sean Godfrey tallied a pair along with Josh Gardiner. David Harris doubled to extend his hitting streak to 13 games, longest by a Boomer this year. Spivey has reached base in 29 consecutive contests.