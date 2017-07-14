Babcock McGraw: Heartening to see hard work of WNBA's big girls get rewarded

hello

Minnesota Lynx's Sylvia Fowles is fouled by Connecticut Sun's Lynetta Kizer in the second half of a WNBA basketball game, in Uncasville, Conn. Now in her third season in Minnesota, the former Chicago Sky center is having a career year and her team boasts a league-leading 13-2 record. She is averaging a double-double, including 20.1 points per game, which is fourth in the WNBA. Her 10.0 rebounding average is second in the league and she is one of just two players averaging double-figure rebounds. Associated press

So far, it's been the year of the big in the WNBA, and this former big girl is loving it.

It's difficult sometimes for big girls to compete with the bling of a clutch 3-pointer, the oohs and aahs of a pretty pass or the fanciness of some behind-the-back or through-the-legs dribbling, which usually come from quick, flashy guards.

Down in the confines of the paint, we're more of a methodical, bring-your-hard-hat-to-work bunch.

Bigs do the dirty work, like push people around in the lane, fight for position, and get rebounds and tough baskets with contact.

Dirty work isn't always rewarding, so it's good to see a couple bigs having the kind of seasons that are drawing talk of most valuable player awards.

With the WNBA All-Star Game coming up (July 22 in Seattle; 2:30 p.m. ABC 7) and the halfway point of the season essentially upon us, it seems like a logical time to talk front-runners for the WNBA's coveted MVP award.

In my mind, two frontcourt players have a sizable lead: former Chicago Sky center Sylvia Fowles, now with the Minnesota Lynx, and Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner.

Fowles has an edge over Griner, in my opinion, simply because she's slightly more balanced and impressive statistically, and because her team is the best in the league.

Now in her third season in Minnesota, Fowles is having a career year and her team boasts a league-leading 13-2 record. She is averaging a double-double, including 20.1 points per game, which is fourth in the WNBA. Her 10.0 rebounding average is second in the league and she is one of just two players averaging double-figure rebounds.

Fowles, named an all-star starter for the Western Conference, also averages 1.9 blocks per game, third in the league, and 1.6 steals per game, ninth in the league.

Griner, who will also likely be named an all-star (reserves will be announced Tuesday), also has been fabulous. She leads the WNBA in scoring at 22.8 points per game and is tops in blocks at 2.6 blocks per game. She is the only WNBA player to average more than 2 blocks per game.

In leading Phoenix to the third-best record (11-6), Griner is also averaging 8.4 rebounds per game, sixth in the WNBA.

Like many bigs, Fowles and Griner are fierce on the court and somewhat quiet and reserved off it. Gentle giants.

"She's so nice," said my 14-year-old daughter Kelsey after we talked with Fowles following Minnesota's upset loss to the Sky at Allstate Arena last week. "She plays so hard and looks so serious that I thought she'd be mean."

Not at all. Fowles has always been one of my favorite WNBA players, and is a very likable MVP front-runner. She is also extremely humble, crediting her teammates and coaches for much of her success.

"I'm just being consistent with everything and taking my time down low, but it's really my teammates getting me good looks and good touches," Fowles said. "My coaches have given me the green light to play the way I need to play and it's been working for me.

"It's a really good season for me so far and I think I have more in store. But I'm definitely loving the way I'm going."

Me too, big girl. Me too.

• Patricia Babcock McGraw also works as a basketball color analyst for games involving DePaul University, the Big Ten, the Big East, Northern Illinois University, Chicago Sky and the Illinois High School Association. Follow her on Twitter @BabcockMcGraw.