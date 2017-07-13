Cubs get pitcher Jose Quintana from White Sox for four prospects

One of the Cubs' top prospects, outfield Eloy Jimenez, was traded with three others prospects to the White Sox on Thursday in exchange for starting pitcher Jose Quintana. Associated Press

The Cubs have obtained White Sox starting pitcher Jose Quintana in exchange for four prospects. Associated Press

The Chicago Cubs have made a blockbuster trade with their crosstown rivals, the Chicago White Sox.

The Cubs have acquired left-handed pitcher Jose Quintana from the Sox for outfielder Eloy Jimenez, right-handed pitcher Dylan Cease and infielders Matt Rose and Bryant Flete. Each player is a minor league prospect. Quintana is under club control through the 2020 season.

The 28-year-old lefty is 50-54 with a 3.51 ERA in 172 major-league games, all but 3 as a starter. This year, Quintana has gone 4-8 with a 4.49 ERA in 18 starts.

The price the Cubs paid is steep. Jimenez is considered their top position-player prospect, and Cease is a top pitching prospect.

To the Cubs: Jose QuintanaAfter six seasons with the White Sox, 28-year-old pitcher Jose Quintana is now a member of the Cubs. Here's a glance at his numbers for this season, and over his career.

2017 stats (career)

Record: 4-8 (50-54)

ERA: 4.49 (3.51)

Starts: 18 (72)

Innings: 104.1 (1055.1)

Hits: 98 (1035)

Walks: 40 (284)

Strikeouts: 109 (890)

WHIP: 1.32 (1.250)

To the White Sox: Eloy Arturo JimenezPosition: Outfield/DH

Bats/throws: R/R

Size: 6-4, 205 pounds

Age: Turns 21 in November

Born: Santo Domingo Centro, Dominican Republic

Myrtle Beach (High A) stats:

Hitting line: .271/ .351/ .490

Hits/Runs/RBI: 42/23/32 in 42 games

Walks/strikeouts: 18/35

Dylan Edward CeasePosition: Pitcher

Bats/throws: R/R

Size: 6-2, 190 pounds

Age: Turns 22 in December

Born: Milton, Georgia

Class A South Bend stats:

Starts: 13

Record: 1-2

ERA: 2.79

Innings: 51.2

Hits/BB/SO: 39/26/74

WHIP: 1.258

Matthew Aaron RosePosition: 1B/3B

Bats/throws: R/R

Size: 6-4, 195 pounds

Age: Turns 23 in August

Born: Melbourne, FL

College: Georgia State University

Myrtle Beach (High A) stats:

Hitting line: .227/ .281/ .481

Hits/Runs/RBI: 53/30/38

Walks/strikeouts: 15/63 in 65 games

Bryant Jesus FletePosition: SS/2B/LF

Bats/throws: L/R

Size: 5-10, 146 pounds

Age: Turns 25 in January

Born: Cumairebo, Venezuela

Myrtle Beach (High A) stats:

Hitting line: .305/ .355/ .425 in 70 games

Hits/Runs/RBI: 84/45/37

Walks/strikeouts: 18/53

Source: baseball-reference.com

