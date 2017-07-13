Cubs get pitcher Jose Quintana from White Sox for four prospects

The Chicago Cubs have made a blockbuster trade with their crosstown rivals, the Chicago White Sox.
The Cubs have acquired left-handed pitcher Jose Quintana from the Sox for outfielder Eloy Jimenez, right-handed pitcher Dylan Cease and infielders Matt Rose and Bryant Flete. Each player is a minor league prospect. Quintana is under club control through the 2020 season.
The 28-year-old lefty is 50-54 with a 3.51 ERA in 172 major-league games, all but 3 as a starter. This year, Quintana has gone 4-8 with a 4.49 ERA in 18 starts.
The price the Cubs paid is steep. Jimenez is considered their top position-player prospect, and Cease is a top pitching prospect.
To the Cubs: Jose QuintanaAfter six seasons with the White Sox, 28-year-old pitcher Jose Quintana is now a member of the Cubs. Here's a glance at his numbers for this season, and over his career.
2017 stats (career)
Record: 4-8 (50-54)
ERA: 4.49 (3.51)
Starts: 18 (72)
Innings: 104.1 (1055.1)
Hits: 98 (1035)
Walks: 40 (284)
Strikeouts: 109 (890)
WHIP: 1.32 (1.250)
To the White Sox: Eloy Arturo JimenezPosition: Outfield/DH
Bats/throws: R/R
Size: 6-4, 205 pounds
Age: Turns 21 in November
Born: Santo Domingo Centro, Dominican Republic
Myrtle Beach (High A) stats:
Hitting line: .271/ .351/ .490
Hits/Runs/RBI: 42/23/32 in 42 games
Walks/strikeouts: 18/35
Dylan Edward CeasePosition: Pitcher
Bats/throws: R/R
Size: 6-2, 190 pounds
Age: Turns 22 in December
Born: Milton, Georgia
Class A South Bend stats:
Starts: 13
Record: 1-2
ERA: 2.79
Innings: 51.2
Hits/BB/SO: 39/26/74
WHIP: 1.258
Matthew Aaron RosePosition: 1B/3B
Bats/throws: R/R
Size: 6-4, 195 pounds
Age: Turns 23 in August
Born: Melbourne, FL
College: Georgia State University
Myrtle Beach (High A) stats:
Hitting line: .227/ .281/ .481
Hits/Runs/RBI: 53/30/38
Walks/strikeouts: 15/63 in 65 games
Bryant Jesus FletePosition: SS/2B/LF
Bats/throws: L/R
Size: 5-10, 146 pounds
Age: Turns 25 in January
Born: Cumairebo, Venezuela
Myrtle Beach (High A) stats:
Hitting line: .305/ .355/ .425 in 70 games
Hits/Runs/RBI: 84/45/37
Walks/strikeouts: 18/53
Source: baseball-reference.com
