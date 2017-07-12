Blakeney plays well, but summer Bulls lose again

The Chicago Bulls were knocked out of the Las Vegas summer-league tournament with an 88-77 loss to Portland on Wednesday night. The game was tied heading into the fourth quarter, but the Blazers finished with a 16-6 run.

Bulls rookie Lauri Markkanen did not play because of a toe contusion that is not believed to be serious. Meanwhile, shooting guard Antonio Blakeney continued to play well. Blakeney, a rookie from LSU, produced 27 points, 11 rebounds and drew 17 free-throw attempts on Wednesday. Guard Brady Heslip added 14 points for the Bulls.

At the start of summer league, the Bulls used a lineup with five players who should be on the court when the regular season begins -- Markkanen, Denzel Valentine, Paul Zipser, Kris Dunn and Cameron Payne. By the fourth game, Valentine was the only one from that group still playing. Dunn and Payne went home due to family issues and Zipser sat out with a sprained ankle. Valentine got off to a slow start in Wednesday's game, but started hitting shots late to finish with 13 points.

Former Bulls power forward Joffrey Lauvergne agreed to a two-year deal with San Antonio on Wednesday, according to reports. Lauvergne had been a restricted free agent, but the Bulls withdrew his qualifying offer a few days ago, making him unrestricted.