Chicago Wolves release 2017-18 AHL schedule

When the Chicago Wolves defend their Central Division title during the 2017-18 season, they'll navigate a 76-game American Hockey League schedule that features several traditional rivals, four new opponents and the team's first trip to California in 18 seasons.

The Wolves will open the regular season on the road on Oct. 6 against the Texas Stars. The Wolves will celebrate their 24th home opener on Oct. 14, when the Ontario Reign make their inaugural appearance at Allstate Arena in Rosemont.

When the Wolves travel to San Diego on Jan. 10, it will mark the franchise's first visit to California since clinching the Turner Cup Western Conference Semifinal series against the Long Beach Ice Dogs on May 3, 2000.

The Wolves have just six Central Division rivals this season as the Charlotte Checkers have moved to the Eastern Conference's Atlantic Division.

2017-18 Chicago Wolves regular-season scheduleAll home games at Allstate Arena and all times listed are Central Time:

Fri., Oct. 6: at Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 7: at Texas, 7 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 14: ONTARIO, 7 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 21: TUCSON, 7 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 22: TUCSON, 4 p.m.

Wed., Oct. 25: MANITOBA, 11 a.m.

Fri., Oct. 27: at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 28: MILWAUKEE, 7 p.m.

Fri., Nov. 3: at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.

Wed., Nov. 8: at Milwaukee, 10:30 a.m.

Sat., Nov. 11: SAN ANTONIO, 7 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 12: MILWAUKEE, 3 p.m.

Wed., Nov. 15: at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Fri., Nov. 17: at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 19: at Rockford, 4 p.m.

Tue., Nov. 21: TEXAS, 7 p.m.

Fri., Nov. 24: at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 25: ROCKFORD, 7 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 26: IOWA, 3 p.m.

Fri., Dec. 1: at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 2: GRAND RAPIDS, 7 p.m.

Wed., Dec. 6: SAN DIEGO, 7 p.m.

Fri., Dec. 8: at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 9: at Cleveland, 12 p.m.

Tue., Dec. 12: at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Fri., Dec. 15: at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 16: IOWA, 7 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 17: MILWAUKEE, 3 p.m.

Thu., Dec. 21: GRAND RAPIDS, 11 a.m.

Fri., Dec. 22: at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Wed., Dec. 27: at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Fri., Dec. 29: at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 30: ROCKFORD, 7 p.m.

Mon., Jan. 1: at Iowa, 12 p.m.

Wed., Jan. 3: CLEVELAND, 7 p.m.

Fri., Jan. 5: MANITOBA, 7 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 6: GRAND RAPIDS, 7 p.m.

Wed., Jan. 10: at San Diego, 9 p.m.

Fri., Jan. 12: at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 13: at Ontario, 8 p.m.

Wed., Jan. 17: at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 20: BAKERSFIELD, 7 p.m.

Sun., Jan. 21: CLEVELAND, 3 p.m.

Fri., Jan. 26: at Tucson, 8 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 27: at Tucson, 8 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 2: MILWAUKEE, 7 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 3: ROCKFORD, 7 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 9: at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Thu., Feb. 15: CLEVELAND, 7 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 17: SAN ANTONIO, 7 p.m.

Sun., Feb. 18: CLEVELAND, 3 p.m.

Wed., Feb. 21: at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 24: at Manitoba, 2 p.m.

Sun., Feb. 25: at Manitoba, 2 p.m.

Tue., Feb. 27: TEXAS, 11 a.m.

Fri., March 2: at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Sat., March 3: at Texas, 7 p.m.

Tue., March 6: at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Fri., March 9: at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Sat., March 10: MANITOBA, 7 p.m.

Sun., March 11: ROCKFORD, 3 p.m.

Sat., March 17: ROCKFORD, 7 p.m.

Sun., March 18: IOWA, 3 p.m.

Tue., March 20: at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Thu., March 22: at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Sat., March 24: at Rockford, 6 p.m.

Sun., March 25: GRAND RAPIDS, 5 p.m.

Wed., March 28: IOWA, 7 p.m.

Sat., March 31: TEXAS, 7 p.m.

Tue., April 3: MILWAUKEE, 7 p.m.

Fri., April 6: at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Sat., April 7: MILWAUKEE, 7 p.m.

Tue., April 10: at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Fri., April 13: at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Sat., April 14: ROCKFORD, 7 p.m.

Sun., April 15: MANITOBA, 4 p.m.

Tickets: available at ChicagoWolves.com and at 1-800-THE-WOLVES.

Note: Calder Cup playoffs begin approximately April 19. Broadcast schedule for CW50 and The U Too will be released closer to the season.