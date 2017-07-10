Lewis University adding women's lacrosse, bowling in 2018

Women's bowling and women's lacrosse will be added to the 2018-19 NCAA Division II offerings at Lewis University in Romeoville, school officials announced Monday.

The additions will increase Lewis' scholarship sport offerings from 20 to 22. Since 1980, the Flyers have competed in the 15-member Great Lakes Valley Conference.

"Women's lacrosse is played in nearly 70 high schools in Illinois and we would be one of the few institutions offering scholarships," said Dr. John Planek, Lewis director of athletics. "According to the Illinois High School Association website, there are 238 girls bowling teams and adding this to our portfolio increases opportunities for women to compete at the next level."

A coaching search for both teams will begin immediately.