Imrem: Maybe boos will remind Cubs who they are

Cubs fans react as Jon Lester walks off the field Sunday. Maybe the boos will remind the Cubs who they are, writes Mike Imrem. Associated Press

Joe Maddon heard fans booing during the first inning in Wrigley Field on Sunday afternoon as the Cubs embarked on a 14-3 loss to the Pirates.

The ever-positive Cubs manager did say the boos were deserved but also saw another side of the story.

"Then they stayed," Maddon said of the 41,604 in attendance. "I'm impressed with their tenacity."

Most of them stayed for a while, anyway, after the Pirates ignited the boos by taking a 10-0 lead.

Maddon began the day by insisting that the Cub fans upset with his team were the "vocal minority."

Then the "vocal minority" sounded more like a vocal majority little more than an hour later.

Still, Maddon insisted, "I really believe the 'vocal majority' are the ones who stay with us every day."

Maddon said he sensed that Cub fans were satisfied with what has been going on but he isn't talking to the same people most of us have been talking to.

All season the Cubs have tested the tolerance of fans who just last November were celebrating the franchise's first championship in 108 years.

Sunday was merely the cork bursting out of frustration instead of champagne bottles.

I almost wrote that fans were booing the same Cubs who won the World Series last year but that would be inaccurate.

These aren't those Cubs. Most of the names and numbers are the same but these aren't those Cubs.

Come to think of it, who are these Cubs and what have they done with those Cubs?

Fans have been patient but the breaking point was this pathetic performance in the last game before the all-star break.

The game began early, at 12:11 p.m., but the Cubs appeared to have departed for the break much earlier, like after Saturday's loss to the Pirates.

Pittsburgh had a 10-run lead 40 minutes before the Cubs' normal 1:20 starting time for home day games.

That's right, 10-0, in the top of the first, off pitching ace Jon Lester, with the Cubs having the opportunity to achieve the cheap thrill of a .500 record at the break.

Instead, the Cubs have this to think about before their next game Friday: A 43-45 record, a tie with St. Louis for second place, 5.5 games behind division-leading Milwaukee.

"I don't know what to say to make it better," Lester said.

Disappointed Cub fans, not just the vocal minority, said it all by booing their displeasure.

First the boos were smattered. Then they were more pronounced. Then they were a crescendo.

To be honest, I wondered last week whether -- when? -- Cub fans would become restless over the way their team was underachieving.

And whether it would be appropriate for them to boo the players they cheered a few months ago.

Yes, of course it's appropriate.

The Cubs still are charging exorbitant prices for tickets, aren't they? In fact, prices were raised this season, weren't they?

All people ask in return is what at least looks like an earnest effort, which the Cubs haven't been providing.

So the Friendly Confines became a little unfriendly Sunday.

After the first inning, the crowd did settle down and tried to offer encouragement but by then it was too late.

A few hours later the Cubs scattered for the break with those boos ringing in their ears.

Maybe that'll make a difference when nothing else has.

