updated: 7/8/2017 11:22 PM

O'Toole signs with Bandits for remainder of season

  • Former Arizona pitcher Danielle O'Toole signed with the Chicago Bandits for the remainder of the National Pro Fastpitch season.

  • Bandits head coach Sharonda McDonald will be leading the Ohio State Buckeyes softball team when the NPF season concludes.

Daily Herald News Services

Former Arizona standout pitcher Danielle O'Toole signed with the Chicago Bandits for the remainder of the 2017 season.

"We are thrilled to have Danielle join our pitching staff during the back half of this season," Bandits general manager Toni Calmeyn said in a statement Saturday. "She's proven to be an effective arm at the highest level of the game."

O'Toole, selected eighth overall in the second round of the 2017 NPF Draft, is currently competing alongside Team USA at the World Cup of Softball in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She intends to join the team following the international competition. In 11 innings of work at the World Cup, O'Toole has yet to surrender a run. In Friday night's win over No. 1 Japan, she cruised to a complete game, 1-hit shutout as the Americans improved to 5-0.

Originally from Upland, California, O'Toole spent her first two collegiate seasons at San Diego State before opting to transfer to Arizona. While with the Aztecs, she was named the Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Year in 2013 and Pitcher of the Year in 2014. The southpaw departed San Diego State as the program's all-time leader in win percentage (.726).

Buckeye bound:

Bandits head coach Sharonda McDonald has been named an assistant coach at Ohio State. McDonald joins the Buckeyes staff after a two-year stint at Florida, where she helped lead the Gators to a trip to the Women's College World Series final. McDonald will finish out her coaching responsibilities with the Bandits during the 2017 season, running through mid-August, before joining the Ohio State staff in Columbus.

