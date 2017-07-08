Boomers smash River City Rascals

O'FALLON, Mo. -- The Schaumburg Boomers chased the starter in the top of the first innings and raced to a 9-0 lead early en route to a 14-1 road victory over the River City Rascals.

Kyle Ruchim led off the game with a walk and Zack Weigel followed with a 2-run homer to give Schaumburg a 2-0 edge just two batters into the contest. Josh Gardiner logged a 2-run single later in the frame. Weigel homered again in the second, another 2-run blast. Gardiner added an RBI single in the inning and James Keller plated a pair with a 2-out single. Tanner Rahier in his second game, singled home 2 in the fourth and Gardiner blasted a 3-run homer in the fifth.

Kagen Hopkins allowed just 1 run in 6 innings to improve to 6-2 on the year. The offense slugged 16 hits and scored 10 or more for the 11th time this year. Gardiner picked up 3 hits and drove home 6 while matching a single game record with 3 steals. Weigel owns 4 homers in the past three contests and finished with 4 RBI. Rahier, Keller, Seth Spivey and Sean Godfrey each finished with 2 hits as all nine in the lineup reached base. Spivey has reached in 26 consecutive contests.