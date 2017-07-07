Bandits use long ball in win over Akron

hello

AKRON, Ohio -- Behind a pair of home runs from Natalie Hernandez and Sahvanna Jaquish, the Bandits earned an 8-4 win in game one of a quick two-game series against the Akron Racers on Friday night at Firestone Stadium.

The Bandits opened the scoring in the first inning, initiated by a walk issued to Brenna Moss. The third-year outfielder proceeded to steal second base to get into scoring position and Hernandez, who entered the contest with multi-hit efforts in her past two games, continued to swing a hot bat with a base hit to score Moss.

Shelby Turnier took the ball for Chicago and tossed 3 strong innings. The right-hander allowed just 1 hit and kept the Racers off the board while recording 4 strikeouts.

The Bandits added to their lead in the third inning when Hernandez launched her team-leading third home run of the season. Her 2-run shot over the left field fence marked the veteran third baseman's third home run in her last eight games.

Chicago's offense continued to press in the fourth when a string of hits pushed across 3 additional runs. Alexa Peterson, Abby Ramirez and Sammy Marshall delivered RBI in the frame to extend the Bandits' lead to 6-0.

The Racers managed to score the next 4 runs off Bandits relievers Haylie Wagner and Lacey Waldrop before Jaquish delivered her first career home run, a seventh-inning solo shot, to finish off the 8-4 win.