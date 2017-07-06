Kyle Schwarber returns to Chicago Cubs, batting fifth today

Iowa Cubs infielder Kyle Schwarber reacts after striking out during the fifth inning of a Triple-A baseball against the New Orleans Baby Cakes, Monday, June 26, 2017, in Des Moines, Iowa.

The Chicago Cubs have recalled Kyle Schwarber from Class AAA Iowa.

The Cubs are placing John Lackey on the disabled list to make room on the roster for Schwarber.

Schwarber is the batting fifth and playing left field today against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Schwarber was optioned to Class AAA Iowa on June 22 to work on his hitting. In 64 games with the parent club this season, Schwarber posted a hittling line of .171 / .295 / .378 with 75 strikeouts in 222 at bats.

With Iowa, Schwarber hit .343 with 4 home runs, 8 walks and 12 strikeouts in 11 games.

Schwarber began the season as the Cubs' leadoff hitter, but was moved down after struggling.

Manager Joe Maddon wouldn't say Wednesday if Schwarber will return to the leadoff spot.

"I don't know where he's at, what it looks like right now," Maddon said. "I've thought about it. I honestly don't know."