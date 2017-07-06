Epstein: Biggest fixes for Cubs are inside clubhouse

Baseball's nonwaiver trading deadline is fast approaching, and the Cubs are likely to make at least one move, and probably more, if they want to stay in the National League Central race.

"July is the month full of conversations," team president Theo Epstein said Thursday. "It's pretty typical for this time of year.

"If we can improve the club through a trade, we will. Our biggest fixes are inside the clubhouse. This is a team that is largely the same club that won 200 games, averaged 100 games a year, the last two years. There's not a player that we can realistically bring in from the outside that's going to spur us to play at that level. We're going to get to a point of playing at that level because of the guys who are here.

"Of course, we're going to work hard to do what we can to improve the club. It may happen. It may not happen. But the biggest fixes rest in the talented players we have."

Bryant falls short:

Third baseman Kris Bryant will not be going to the All-Star Game. He finished second to the Dodgers' Justin Turner in final fan balloting. Turner finished with a record 20.8 million votes. Bryant was an all-star in 2015 and 2016.

Lackey gets plenty of time:

The Cubs are going to get veteran starting pitcher John Lackey plenty of rest.

On Thursday, the team put Lackey on the 10-day disabled list because of plantar fasciitis in his right foot.

The ailment had been bothering the 38-year-old Lackey for his last couple starts, but he has been able to get it "rubbed out," by the athletic trainers, according to Theo Epstein.

The move to the DL enabled the Cubs to recall left fielder Kyle Schwarber from Class AAA Iowa. With the all-star break coming up next Monday, the Cubs can rearrange their starting rotation to give Lackey the maximum amount of rest.

Hendricks getting closer:

Right-hander Kyle Hendricks said he will throw another bullpen session Friday and then sit down and talk with the coaching staff to see what the next step is.

If Hendricks feels good, he could head out soon on a minor-league rehab assignment. He has been on the DL effective June 5 because of tendinitis in his right hand.