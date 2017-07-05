Cubs get a win in the pinch

Chicago Cubs Jon Jay (30) hits a three run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday, July 5, 2017, in Chicago.

Jon Jay hit a game-tying pinch 3-run homer in the sixth inning, and Ian Happ drove home 2 more with a single in the seventh Wednesday as the Chicago Cubs beat the Tampa Bay Rays 7-3 at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs (42-42) trailed 3-0 entering the sixth. They had two runners on and two outs when Jay came up to bat for starting pitcher John Lackey. Jay hit a 1-2 pitch from Erasmo Ramirez into the left-center field bleachers for his second homer of the year.

In the bottom of the seventh, Kris Bryant led off with a walk, and Anthony Rizzo singled, putting runners on first and second. Ben Zobrist bunted the runners ahead. Happ then singled past the drawin-in infield into center field to score the 2 runs.

Lackey worked 6 innings, giving up 6 hits and 3 runs while walking none and striking out three. The Rays scored single runs in the first, third and sixth innings against Lackey.

The Cubs added a pair of insurance runs in the eighth on a double by Anthony Rizzo.