Breaking News Bar
 
Cubs
updated: 7/5/2017 4:35 PM

Cubs get a win in the pinch

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Chicago Cubs Jon Jay (30) reacts after he hit a three run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday, July 5, 2017, in Chicago.

    Chicago Cubs Jon Jay (30) reacts after he hit a three run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday, July 5, 2017, in Chicago.

  • Chicago Cubs Jon Jay (30) hits a three run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday, July 5, 2017, in Chicago.

    Chicago Cubs Jon Jay (30) hits a three run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday, July 5, 2017, in Chicago.

 
Bruce Miles
 
 

Jon Jay hit a game-tying pinch 3-run homer in the sixth inning, and Ian Happ drove home 2 more with a single in the seventh Wednesday as the Chicago Cubs beat the Tampa Bay Rays 7-3 at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs (42-42) trailed 3-0 entering the sixth. They had two runners on and two outs when Jay came up to bat for starting pitcher John Lackey. Jay hit a 1-2 pitch from Erasmo Ramirez into the left-center field bleachers for his second homer of the year.

In the bottom of the seventh, Kris Bryant led off with a walk, and Anthony Rizzo singled, putting runners on first and second. Ben Zobrist bunted the runners ahead. Happ then singled past the drawin-in infield into center field to score the 2 runs.

Lackey worked 6 innings, giving up 6 hits and 3 runs while walking none and striking out three. The Rays scored single runs in the first, third and sixth innings against Lackey.

The Cubs added a pair of insurance runs in the eighth on a double by Anthony Rizzo.

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account