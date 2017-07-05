Cubs get a win in the pinch

Jon Jay hit a game-tying pinch 3-run homer in the sixth inning, and Ian Happ drove home 2 more with a single in the seventh Wednesday as the Chicago Cubs beat the Tampa Bay Rays 7-3 at Wrigley Field.
The Cubs (42-42) trailed 3-0 entering the sixth. They had two runners on and two outs when Jay came up to bat for starting pitcher John Lackey. Jay hit a 1-2 pitch from Erasmo Ramirez into the left-center field bleachers for his second homer of the year.
Scouting reportCubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field
TV: Comcast SportsNet
Radio: WSCR 670-AM
Pitching matchup: The Cubs' Mike Montgomery (1-5) vs. Zach Davies (9-4) at 1:20 p.m.
At a glance: This is a makeup of the May 20 scheduled game, which was called because of rain even though the rain had stopped by gametime. The surprising Brewers lead the NL Central. They entered Wednesday night's game against Baltimore leading the NL in both home runs and stolen bases, so they will test the Cubs' infield defense. Travis Shaw had a hitting line of .297/.363/.565 with 18 homers and 61 RBI. Eric Thames, the talk of baseball earlier in the season, was at .248/.377/.573 with 23 homers and 43 RBI heading into Wednesday. The Cubs are 5-3 against the Brewers this year, 3-2 at Wrigley Field. They are 21-14 against NL Central teams.
Next: Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field, Friday-Sunday
-- Bruce Miles
In the bottom of the seventh, Kris Bryant led off with a walk, and Anthony Rizzo singled, putting runners on first and second. Ben Zobrist bunted the runners ahead. Happ then singled past the drawin-in infield into center field to score the 2 runs.
Lackey worked 6 innings, giving up 6 hits and 3 runs while walking none and striking out three. The Rays scored single runs in the first, third and sixth innings against Lackey.
The Cubs added a pair of insurance runs in the eighth on a double by Anthony Rizzo.