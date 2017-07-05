Cougars fall to River Bandits

hello

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- A night filled with missed chances and little offense, the Kane County Cougars (7-6, 46-35) dropped a series-clinching game to the host Quad Cities River Bandits (10-4, 47-35) by a 3-0 final. It is the seventh time the Cougars have been shut out this season. The River Bandits' win puts them with the best overall record in the Western Division.

The Cougars have started the seven-game road trip 0-2. Quad Cities scored in just two innings, as right-hander Ryan Atkinson (2-4) suffered his third straight loss since his return to the team despite putting together a near quality outing.

In the home half of the second, the River Bandits took the lead on a solo home run by Josh Rojas. Playing in just his sixth professional game, it was the third home run for Rojas this season.

Quad Cities extended their lead in the home half of the sixth. With Atkinson on the slab Chuckie Robinson's doubled plated Jonathan Arauz and Carmen Benedetti.

Atkinson still posted a solid outing in the loss. He lasted five and one-third innings on two hits, three runs (three earned), with nine strikeouts and three walks.

In the seventh, the Cougars nearly grabbed the lead on one swing of the bat. Manny Jefferson singled to start the inning, as Paxton De La Garza reached on a fielding error. Anfernee Grier walked to load the bases with two outs. Marcus Wilson then swatted a deep fly ball to right field, but Carmen Benedetti's stunning catch kept the Cougars scoreless.

For Quad Cities, their winning right-hander Carlos Sanabria (4-2) logged five innings on just two hits, no runs, with five strikeouts and as many walks. In an inning and two-thirds of scoreless work, righty Erasmo Pinales (6) recorded the save.

On Thursday, the Cougars finish the series with Quad Cities. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. On the mound for the Cougars, southpaw Mack Lemieux (3-2, 4.81 ERA) duels the River Bandits' righty Ronel Blanco (2-3, 3.52 ERA).