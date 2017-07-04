5-run inning sinks Lester, Cubs

hello

Workers hold an American flag during the singing of the national anthem before a baseball game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in Chicago. Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Rays scored 5 runs in the fourth inning Tuesday against Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester to break a 1-1 tie and go on to a 6-5 victory at Wrigley Field. The Cubs rallied with 2 runs in the bottom of the ninth.

The loss dropped the Cubs back under .500 at 41-42.

Lester worked 5 innings, giving up 9 hits and 6 runs, 5 earned as he fell to 5-5.

Former Cubs prospect Chris Archer started for the Rays, and he pitched 6 innings, giving up 8 hits and 3 runs.

The Cubs took a 1-0 led in the second inning. Ian Happ led off with a triple to right field. Jason Heyward, fresh off the disabled list, singled Happ home.

Tampa Bay got an unearned run in the third before sending nine men to the plate in the fourth. Tim Beckham hit a 2-run homer, and Steven Souza Jr. had a 2-run double on a ball that bot through Lester and into center field.

The Cubs got RBI singles from Kris Bryant and Ben Zobrist in the fifth.