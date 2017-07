Chicago Cubs trade Miguel Montero to Toronto Blue Jays

Chicago Cubs catcher Miguel Montero hits a grand slam during the eighth inning of Game 1 of the NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Montero has been traded to the Toronto Blue Jays. Associated Press/Oct. 15, 2016

The Chicago Cubs have traded catcher Miguel Montero to the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays announced they acquired Montero and cash considerations from the Cubs. The Cubs will get cash or a player to be named later.

Montero was designated for assignment last week, one day after criticizing pitcher Jake Arrieta following the Cubs loss against the Washington Nationals.