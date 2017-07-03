Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 7/3/2017 10:02 PM

Bommers get walk-off win in tenth

Daily Herald news services

The Schaumburg Boomers pulled off a 4-3 walk-off win Monday over the Southern Illinois Miners in 10 innings.

Schaumburg opened a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. David Harris and Josh Gardiner posted back-to-back, 2-out, run-scoring singles. The lead held until the sixth inning when Southern Illinois took advantage of 4 errors to score 3 unearned runs against starter Conrad Wozniak. Errors paved the way to the win as the Boomers tied the game in the eighth after consecutive miscues. Harris provided early fireworks with a 2-out RBI double to plate Sean Godfrey, who reached on an error, in the bottom of the 10th.

The win marked the second in walk-off fashion this season and the second in extras this year. Derek DeYoung collected the win with 2 scoreless innings of relief. Wozniak did not factor in the decision for the sixth time in 7 starts, allowing just 4 hits in 6.1 frames. Harris, Gardiner and Zack Weigel all tallied 2 hits in the win as Schaumburg finished with 10.

