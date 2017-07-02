Jockey Emigh grabs thousandth win at Arlington

Jockey Chris Emigh recorded his thousandth victory at Arlington International Racecourse in a thrilling finish aboard American Star Racing Stable's Baltic Star in Sunday's finale. The 46-year-old veteran jockey entered the stretch second behind an open-lengths leader and rallied his mount to close the distance as the crowd's roar grew with every stride until he hit the wire a nose in front.

"I thought it could set up for me, and down the backside I was singing the song they were singing, 'Baby Blue,' or something," Emigh said. "So I was singing on the backside trying to stay calm. And then I thought I had a little shot, but I knew it would be close. I think I was getting more tired than the horse though. I was trying hard."

Born in Portsmouth, Virginia, Emigh rode his first graded-stakes winner in 1996 aboard Come On Flip in the Grade III Hawthorne Gold Cup after moving from Louisiana to ride in Chicago. His first Arlington title came in 2006 when he brought home 110 wins in the season.