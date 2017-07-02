Gibson joins the Thibodeau reunion in Minnesota

Former Chicago Bulls forward Taj Gibson has decided to play for the Minnesota Timberwolves and coach Tom Thibodeau. Associated Press

Another ex-Bull accepted an invitation to the Thibodeau reunion.

Taj Gibson agreed to a two-year, $28-million deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, according to multiple reports. Gibson will join former Bulls all-star Jimmy Butler to help bring veteran leadership and defense to ex-Bulls coach Tom Thibodeau's new team.

The Bulls traded Gibson to Oklahoma City in February with Doug McDermott for Cameron Payne, Joffrey Lauvergne and Anthony Morrow. Gibson performed well in 23 games with the Thunder -- and was invited onstage last week when Russell Westbrook accepted the MVP award -- but OKC's payroll is already high enough that re-signing Gibson was unlikely. There were reports Gibson met with Sacramento before reaching agreement in Minnesota.

The Timberwolves have built an interesting lineup this summer, adding Butler, Gibson and point guard Jeff Teague to former rookies of the year Andrew Wiggins and Karl Anthony Towns.

The reserves could be an issue. Minnesota should be OK inside with Gorgui Dieng, Nemanja Bjelica and rookie Justin Patton. On the perimeter, the only player currently under contract is point guard Tyus Jones. Shabazz Muhammad, Brandon Rush and Omri Casspi are free agents.

Gibson was around for all five years of Thibodeau's coaching tenure in Chicago. Butler was drafted in 2011 and played for Thibodeau during his first four years in the league.

Many Bulls, those two players included, seemed to grow tired of Thibodeau's demanding coaching style. Gibson referenced Thibodeau's intensity after the Bulls' drama last season when Butler and Dwyane Wade criticized the team's younger players.

"Man, I've been in some chaotic yelling matches with Thibs and everybody is just going crazy and I'm just sitting there with my eyes open, like, 'Don't call my name please,' " Gibson said in January. "I was shocked how we came out of it. It made us a better team."

After two years apart, everyone seems willing to get back to work. Thibodeau greeted Butler at the airport with a hug after the draft-night trade. The Bulls fired Thibodeau after the 2014-15 season, replacing him with Fred Hoiberg.

