updated: 7/2/2017 10:51 PM

Cougars drop series lead to Chiefs

Daily Herald news services

On the wrong side of a pitcher's duel, the Kane County Cougars had no answer for winning righty Jordan Hicks and the Peoria Chiefs in an 8-1 decision. It is the second time in the series the Cougars did not scored in eight innings against a Peoria starting pitcher. The game was only a 2-0 affair going to the ninth inning, when the Chiefs unloaded for 6 runs, including a 3-run home run by Brian O'Keefe.

In an almost identical start to teammate Mike O'Reilly's gem on Friday night, Hicks lasted 8 shutout frames on 4 hits with 9 strikeouts and just 2 walks. In his third start against the Cougars, it was Hicks' first win versus the ball club.

On this Sunday night at Northwestern Medicine Field, the Cougars played in front of a season high 9,199 spectators.

