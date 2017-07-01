Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 7/1/2017 11:18 PM

Fireworks blast early for Cougars' offense

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald News Services

In one of the most decisive wins of the season, the Kane County Cougars tormented the visiting Peoria Chiefs in a 10-2 victory. The Cougars recorded 18 total hits, the most all season, while scoring runs in five of the eight offensive innings. With the victory, the Cougars guarantee at least a .500 eight-game home stand record.

For the first time this season, the Cougars also had a player with 5 hits in a contest. That was Mark Karaviotis who finished with 4 singles, a double, 3 runs, and 2 RBI. Karaviotis becomes the first Cougar with a five hit line since Zach Nehrir did so on May 19th, 2016, also against Peoria at home.

Despite an early home run from Peoria's Brian O'Keefe, the Cougars took the lead in the home half of the second. After base hits from Karaviotis and Ramon Hernandez, Paxton De La Garza's roller tied the game, and Adam Walton's single gave the Cougars the lead for good.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account