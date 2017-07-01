Fireworks blast early for Cougars' offense

hello

In one of the most decisive wins of the season, the Kane County Cougars tormented the visiting Peoria Chiefs in a 10-2 victory. The Cougars recorded 18 total hits, the most all season, while scoring runs in five of the eight offensive innings. With the victory, the Cougars guarantee at least a .500 eight-game home stand record.

For the first time this season, the Cougars also had a player with 5 hits in a contest. That was Mark Karaviotis who finished with 4 singles, a double, 3 runs, and 2 RBI. Karaviotis becomes the first Cougar with a five hit line since Zach Nehrir did so on May 19th, 2016, also against Peoria at home.

Despite an early home run from Peoria's Brian O'Keefe, the Cougars took the lead in the home half of the second. After base hits from Karaviotis and Ramon Hernandez, Paxton De La Garza's roller tied the game, and Adam Walton's single gave the Cougars the lead for good.