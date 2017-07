A closer look at who the Blackhawks signed on the first day of free agency

hello

Article to: (required) Article from: (required) Add a message (optional) Success - Article sent! close

Daily Herald staff report Patrick Sharp Age: 35; Position: Winger Career games: 869 Goals: 277; Assists: 322 Best season: 2010-11 (34G, 37A with Blackhawks) Last three seasons: 2014-15: 16G, 27A in 68 GP 2015-16: 20G, 35A in 76 GP 2016-17: 8G, 10A in 48 GP Tommy Wingels Age: 29; Position: Center Career games: 373 Goals: 53; Assists: 73 Best season: 2013-14 (16G, 22A with San Jose) Last three seasons: 2014-15: 15G, 21A, 75 GP 2015-16: 7G, 11A, 68 GP 2016-17: 7G, 5A, 73 GP