Courtney joins DePaul men's basketball staff

hello

Bill Courtney, a former head coach at Cornell, has joined the DePaul men's basketball staff as an assistant coach, head coach Dave Leitao announced Thursday.

"Bill Courtney's experience throughout college basketball will help us immediately," said Leitao. "He's been an integral part of many successful programs as an assistant coach and his experience leading a program as a head coach brings an added dimension to our DePaul staff."

Courtney was head coach at Cornell from 2010-16 and an assistant there from 1995-2010. He also worked with Leitao at Virginia from 2006-09 as an assistant. In addition, Courtney has experience as an assistant at American (1995-96), Bowling Green (1996-97), George Mason (1997-2005), Providence (2005-06), Virginia (2006-09) and Virginia Tech (2009-10).