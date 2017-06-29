Cougars take series with win over Clinton

hello

Winning their first four-game series in over a month, the victorious Kane County Cougars (5-3, 44-31) come-from-behind to wrestle a 5-2 decision away from the visiting Clinton LumberKings (2-6, 33-42). Trailing by one in the sixth inning, the Cougars recorded five hits on four runs to take the lead for good, all started on a two-out RBI from Adam Walton.

For the first time in this series, Clinton scored first to begin the fourth. After a length rain delay of one hour, in came eventual winning right-hander Sam Lewis (3-1) in relief of starter Emilio Vargas (2-3). After Vargas' no-hit, scoreless work, an error by Fernery Ozuna at third started the fourth in unfruitful fashion. Two batters after, Yojhan Quevedo's single scored a run as Clinton went ahead 1-0.

With a swift answer, the Cougars struck for a run of their own in the fourth. Luis Silverio took a walk and advanced to scoring position on a throwing error by right-handed pitcher Fabian Roman (0-0). On second base, Walton's base hit through the left side tied the game.

Yet the Lumberkings added another tally in the fifth. With one out, Gareth Morgan's double put a man in scoring position. With the honors, Dimas Ojeda ripped a base hit to push the Lumberkings' advantage to a run once again.

In this see-saw affair, the Cougars took the lead for good with a four-run sixth. With one out, Luis Silverio bashed his third triple of the season. And with two outs, Adam Walton pulled off the play of the game. With Silverio 90-feet away, Walton pushed a safety squeeze bunt down the line for an RBI single. That tied the game, and Ben Deluzio followed with an RBI single. Raymel Flores capped it off with a two-RBI double. All of the runs were against losing left-hander Steve Moyers (0-2).

Out of the bullpen, Tyler Mark (4-2) notched two and two-thirds scoreless innings as righty Trevor Simms (2) secured the save with the final out.