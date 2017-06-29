Breaking News Bar
 
Chicago Cubs rally in ninth for wild 5-4 win against Nationals

  • Cubs' Tommy La Stella, left, reacts after he slid home to score on a double by Jon Jay during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Thursday in Washington. The Cubs were down 4-2 heading into the ninth before they scored 3 runs off Nats reliever Blake Treinen. Pinch hitter Tommy La Stella had an RBI single, and Jon Jay put the Cubs ahead with a 2-run double to the gap in right-center.

WASHINGTON -- Jon Lester pitched 6 innings of 3-hit, 1-run ball for the Chicago Cubs Thursday, and the offense overcame a bullpen blowup to rally for 3 runs in the ninth inning for a 5-4 victory over the Washington Nationals.

The Cubs were down 4-2 heading into the ninth before they scored 3 runs off Nats reliever Blake Treinen. Pinch hitter Tommy La Stella had an RBI single, and Jon Jay put the Cubs ahead with a 2-run double to the gap in right-center.

With the victory, the Cubs improved to 40-39.

The Cubs led 2-1 in the seventh when Carl Edwards Jr. took over for Lester, who had thrown 90 pitches. Edwards walked Daniel Murphy to start the inning, and Anthony Rendon followed with a 2-run homer. Matt Wieters lined out, and Michael A. Taylor walked. Manager Joe Maddon turned to reliever Brian Duensing, who gave up a single to pinch hitter Adam Lind. Pedro Strop came in and hit Trea Turner with a pitch to load the bases. Pinch hitter Brian Goodwin grounded a single up the middle to score the third run of the inning.

The teams traded runs in the first inning. Jeimer Candelario hit his first major-league home run in the top of the seventh to give the Cubs their 2-1 lead.

