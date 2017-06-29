Chicago Cubs rally in ninth for wild 5-4 win against Nationals

WASHINGTON -- Jon Lester pitched 6 innings of 3-hit, 1-run ball for the Chicago Cubs Thursday, and the offense overcame a bullpen blowup to rally for 3 runs in the ninth inning for a 5-4 victory over the Washington Nationals.
The Cubs were down 4-2 heading into the ninth before they scored 3 runs off Nats reliever Blake Treinen. Pinch hitter Tommy La Stella had an RBI single, and Jon Jay put the Cubs ahead with a 2-run double to the gap in right-center.
Scouting reportCubs vs. Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park
TV: WGN Friday and Sunday; Comcast SportsNet Saturday
Radio: WSCR 670-AM
Pitching matchups: The Cubs' Mike Montgomery (1-4) vs. Scott Feldman (6-5) Friday at 6:10 p.m.; Eddie Butler (4-2) vs. TBD Saturday at 3:10 p.m.; Jake Arrieta (7-6) vs. Tim Adleman (5-4) Sunday at 12:10 p.m.
At a glance: The Cubs are 5-1 against the Reds this year, 2-1 in Cincinnati. After getting off to a good start, the Reds are last in the NL Central. Joey Votto looks like vintage Votto with a line of .303/.418/.592 with 21 homers and 55 RBI entering Thursday. Reds pitchers rank last in the NL in ERA (5.25 entering Thursday). Their batters were first in triples and fourth in homers. The Cubs will be finishing a stretch of 17 of 20 games on the road. They will play seven of their last nine games leading to the all-star break against NL Central opponents.
Next: Tampa Bay Rays at Wrigley Field, Tuesday-Wednesday
-- Bruce Miles
With the victory, the Cubs improved to 40-39.
The Cubs led 2-1 in the seventh when Carl Edwards Jr. took over for Lester, who had thrown 90 pitches. Edwards walked Daniel Murphy to start the inning, and Anthony Rendon followed with a 2-run homer. Matt Wieters lined out, and Michael A. Taylor walked. Manager Joe Maddon turned to reliever Brian Duensing, who gave up a single to pinch hitter Adam Lind. Pedro Strop came in and hit Trea Turner with a pitch to load the bases. Pinch hitter Brian Goodwin grounded a single up the middle to score the third run of the inning.
The teams traded runs in the first inning. Jeimer Candelario hit his first major-league home run in the top of the seventh to give the Cubs their 2-1 lead.