Bryant says ankle feels much better; no timetable for return

Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant rolls his foot on the bag after making a catch on a pop-up by Washington Nationals' Matt Wieters during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 28, 2017, in Washington. Bryant left the game with an injury on the play.

WASHINGTON -- Kris Bryant's right ankle was noticeably swollen Thursday morning, but the Cubs third baseman says he is feeling much better.

Bryant suffered what the Cubs termed a mild to moderate sprain of the ankle as he stepped on the third-base bag while fielding a popup Wednesday night. It's not known when he will return to the lineup.

"I've had way worse," he said. "We've all sprained ankles playing basketball or doing something. You feel it, and you go,' Oh, that's not good.' You start hearing some things and, 'I don't want to step on it.'

"It feels a ton better today. When you roll an ankle, you kind of feel a little pop. But that's normal. I've done that plenty of times. I was like, 'Oh, gosh, here we go again.' It's just one of those nagging things. You use your feet in everything you do. It's a little frustrating. I'm glad it feels a ton better today. I'm moving around pretty good. I don't think it will be too long."

Bryant had an X-ray, which was negative, Wednesday night, and he immediately began taking treatment from athletic trainer PJ Mainville.

"He told me, 'What we do is not going to feel too good but it's going to make you feel better by the end of the day and tomorrow and the next day,'" Bryant said. "At first I didn't believe him last night when we were doing some of the things but today I was like, 'Oh, maybe that stuff really does work.'"

As hard and as unforgiving as the bases are, Bryant was asked if he's not surprised more twisted ankles don't happen as players run the bases.

"Maybe soften the bags a little bit, like old school," he said. "Maybe just throw a hat down. If you don't hit it the way you want do, it's tough not to roll an ankle."

Nats' Turner breaks wrist:

Nationals leadoff man Trea Turner suffered a broken right wrist when he was hit by a pitch by Cubs reliever Pedro Strop in the seventh inning. Turner is a sparkplug for the Nats, with 35 stolen bases. There is no timetable for his return.

Hall of Fame honors champs:

The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum is opening an exhibit commemorating last year's World Series victory by the Cubs.

The exhibit, which opens Saturday, is part of the permanent Autumn Glory exhibit. It features artifacts, photographs and other items. Those items include the bat used by World Series MVP Ben Zobrist to drive in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning of Game 7; the home jersey worn by Kyle Schwarber, who played in only two regular season games before hitting .412 in the World Series; the first-pitch ball from Game 7 at Cleveland's Progressive Field; the mitt used by Cubs catcher David Ross throughout the World Series and the second- base bag used in the 10th inning of Game 7.

The Hall of Fame will host Cubs Weekend Aug. 26-27, with the 2016 World Series trophy on display both days.

The Futures are now:

Cubs prospect Eloy Jimenez will play for the World team in the upcoming Futures Game at Miami as part of All-Game festivities. It will be the second straight Futures Game for Jimenez.

"This kid is quite a talent, great kid, too, and very bright," said Cubs manager Joe Maddon. "It's an easy conversation with him. He's open and he listens well and he adapts well. Besides being this physical specimen with all kinds of tools, he has something going on between his ears which I think will benefit him. I don't know when it will be, but he's going to be here at some point for a long period of time."