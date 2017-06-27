Agent: Rajon Rondo open to role as player and mentor with Bulls

The Chicago Bulls have until Friday to pick up the option for guard Rajon Rondo. According to Rondo's agent, he's open to returning to mentoring the team's young players. Associated Press

The Bulls are planning to do some multi-tasking in the next few days.

Prominent agent Bill Duffy is in town with new Bulls acquisition Zach LaVine, and Duffy also represents Rajon Rondo. The Bulls have until Friday to decide whether to bring back the veteran point guard for $13.4 million next season or let him become a free agent.

"We're going to sit down with Bill and talk it through," said John Paxson, Bulls vice president of basketball operations. "We do understand that veterans are important for a young basketball team; the right veterans -- guys that are good teammates, are supportive of the young guys and can continue to teach them how to be pros. Those are things we'll be addressing."

The Bulls have Dwyane Wade under contract for next season, but he may not want to stick around long for a rebuilding project. Duffy said he believes Rondo is open to stay and serve as a mentor to the younger players.

"He's enjoyed it here," Duffy said after Tuesday's news conference at the Advocate Center. "He's more like a player-coach. He worked at the top 100 camp last week. I think he went to the D-League games when the kids were playing. He's developing that mentality as a coach.

"Obviously, he can still play and wants to play. At this stage of his career, I know he wants to try to play as long as he can and set up a future as a coach. But that's far down the road, from his perspective."

One of the options the Bulls may discuss with Duffy is releasing Rondo, but bringing him back on a longer deal at a smaller salary. Or they could just move on from Rondo since they now have two young point guards to develop in Kris Dunn and Cameron Payne.

Last season when Rondo signed with the Bulls, there didn't seem to be much demand for his services. Whether that changed after his strong performance in the first two games of last year's playoffs remains to be seen.

"He loves the game," Duffy said of Rondo. "I think he appreciates it more as he's approaching his twilight years. I think he just loves to help develop people. The way he plays is a leader on the court, always managing and directing, so I think that's also the case with younger guys."

Wade on hold:

John Paxson was asked Tuesday about the possibility of Dwyane Wade asking for a contract buyout. It's too soon to tell what might happen, although Paxson mentioned general manager Gar Forman has spoken with Wade's agent since Jimmy Butler trade.

"As far as the buyout, that has not been broached," Paxson said. "I would say this: In this type of scenario, it would have to benefit us.

"Dwyane was a great pro last year, and he's been around a lot of different situations. He was in Miami when they had a couple rebuilding years as well. So right now we're operating under assumption that he'll be here."

Wade is due to receive $23.8 million next season. What Paxson seems to be saying is Wade would need to give up a significant portion of that salary to get a buyout this summer.

A more likely scenario might be for Wade to start the season with the Bulls, but get his release before March 1 so he can join a contending team for the playoffs.

Bulls horns:

John Paxson mentioned Tuesday the Bulls will not making a qualifying offer to guard Michael Carter-Williams, making him an unrestricted free agent. He's not expected to return to the Bulls. … The Bulls are expecting Kris Dunn and Lauri Markkanen to participate in the Las Vegas summer league next month. Denzel Valentine is also set to play, and the Bulls may give Cameron Payne and Paul Zipser limited action in the summer games.