Chicago White Sox's top pick Burger eager to start climbing ladder

After signing their first-round draft picks, the Chicago White Sox always bring the player to town for a meet and greet and let them participate in batting practice.

Jake Burger got to experience the tradition before Monday night's game against the Yankees at Guaranteed Rate Field, but this year was a little different.

There's a reason why Burger, a burly third baseman from Missouri State, was beaming while hitting in a group with Todd Frazier, Melky Cabrera and Avisail Garcia.

Even though he's from Chesterfield, Missouri, a suburb of St. Louis, Burger followed the Sox as a youngster and he idolized Paul Konerko.

"It's unbelievable," Burger said. "Growing up a White Sox fan, you dream about this as a little kid. I'm very grateful for it and for the White Sox organization to give me a chance."

The chance starts in earnest Tuesday, when Burger heads to Arizona to begin his professional career.

General manager Rick Hahn said that Burger, much like last year's top pick Zack Collins, will play a couple of games for the Arizona League Sox and then likely head to low Class A Kannapolis.

"It's great," said the 6-foot-2, 220-pounder. "It's a great time to be getting into the White Sox organization. They had a great draft with guys I played with (last) summer on Team USA, (Evan) Skoug and Tyler Johnson. Great guys in the organization, I'm excited to get going with them."

Burger, who agreed to terms with the Sox last Wednesday and received a $3.7 million signing bonus, is still smiling over the call he got from Konerko.

"Unbelievable," the 21-year-old power hitter said. "I got a text that someone from the White Sox was trying to contact me. I didn't know it was going to be Paul Konerko. Pick up the phone and he's, 'Hey, Jake, it's Paul,' and I'm like, 'OK.' He gave great advice, said keep my number and call me whenever you need it."

Konerko's best advice?

"The main thing I took from it was, you're going to be in a season that's six months long," Burger said. "You'll have two great months, two bad months and two above-average months; you're going to have a great season. Don't let down times get you down too much. And always outwork the guy next to you."

Like Konerko, Burger played hockey as a kid before becoming a full-time baseball player.

"I love hockey," Burger said. "It's awesome. I was always up here playing hockey in Chicago. That's where I had the affinity for the city."

Burger was a right winger on the ice.

"I like to say playmaker, but I put the biscuit in the basket every now and then," he said with a laugh.

The Sox made Burger the No. 11 overall pick in the draft because he was one of the best power bats in college baseball this season.

After ranking seventh in Division I with 22 home runs at Missouri State, Burger showed off his swing while taking b.p. with the Sox.

"I took a deep breath because I was nervous," he said. "I got one out and it was second nature after that."