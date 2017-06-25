Guillen's No. 13 should be next on White Sox's retired list

If Chicago White Sox fans have their say, there is going to be one more uniform number retired at Guaranteed Rate Field, possibly next season.

No. 13.

That was the number Ozzie Guillen wore as a standout Sox shortstop from 1985-97, and as manager from 2004-11.

It's time.

Love him or hate him, there's no denying Guillen's immense impact on the White Sox over the last 30 years.

Back where he belongs Saturday for Mark Buehrle Day, Guillen was overwhelmed by the thunderous applause he received from the capacity crowd of 38,618.

"Thank you White Sox fans," Guillen wrote on his Facebook page Saturday night. "Today was a special day. Thank you for receiving me the way you did. The applause and the love of the fans is something you cannot buy in (a) store. That meant a lot today to me and to my family. You are the Sox."

So are you, Ozzie.

As a player, Guillen debuted with the White Sox in 1985 and was voted American League Rookie of the Year. No. 13 played 13 years on the South Side and ranks sixth in franchise history in games played (1,743), seventh in hits (1,608) and ninth in total bases (2,056).

Guillen also won a Gold Glove in 1990 and has the best fielding percentage (.974) of any shortstop in White Sox history.

He also played in three All-Star Games.

Returning as White Sox manager in 2004, Guillen guided the White Sox to the World Series championship the following season. He is third in franchise history with 678 wins as manager and ninth with a .524 winning percentage.

As a player and manager, the numbers are hard to overlook.

"I think there's a chance of it, for sure," former Sox starting pitcher Jon Garland said when I asked for his thoughts on Guillen's No. 13 being retired. "What he did as a player and as a manager, I think there's a chance of it happening. There might be a few people that wouldn't agree with that, but if you look at the body of work he should be in the conversation."

It's no secret that Guillen and then White Sox general manager Kenny Williams frequently clashed during the former's final few years as manager.

Williams is now the Sox's vice president, and he has been patching up things with Guillen, his old teammate.

Williams and Frank Thomas also had past problems that were repaired, and that's why it sounds like the White Sox are leaning toward giving Guillen the day he deserves.

Guillen was asked Saturday for his thoughts about having No. 13 retired, but he didn't go into too much detail.

This topic has come up before, and Guillen did offer a consistent thought on the matter Saturday.

"If they want to do it," he said, "I just hope I'm alive."