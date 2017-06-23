Toews shocked after roster remake; Chicago Blackhawks draft D-man

Henri Jokiharju, left, greets NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman after being selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Friday, June 23, 2017, in Chicago. Associated Press

Jonathan Toews is among the most composed athletes on the planet, but when a day like Friday happens and the Blackhawks completely remake their roster, even he is a bit stumped.

"I don't know what to think," Toews said as he met the media just moments after announcing the Hawks' first-round pick with Patrick Kane on the NHL Draft stage at the United Center.

Artemi Panarin's gone. So is Niklas Hjalmarsson. So is Marian Hossa (for at least next season).

Brandon Saad's returning.

No doubt, it's a lot to process and while Toews admitted to being shocked, he also realizes that back-to-back first-round playoff exits can lead to this kind of movement.

"We've kind of hit a few road bumps these last few seasons," Toews said. "Things obviously change as we've seen a lot over the last five or six years. Those are changes I don't think any of us expected. So I guess we've learned to accept the fact that it's part of the game. … You just wish the best for those guys."

One of those guys is Hossa, who is out due to a skin condition that has been getting worse over the years. Toews said he and his teammates were aware of the situation.

"There's no doubt that there's legitimate concern there," Toews said. "It's unfortunate that he had to make that decision at this point in his career knowing how much more he has left to give."

One question Toews had a tough time answering was whether or not the Hawks -- who won 50 games last season -- are better suited than last year to make a Stanley Cup run.

"It's hard to sit there and say that without sounding like you're being disrespectful to two teammates that you care for and were huge parts of your team," Toews said. "You can't really say that. ...

"Obviously from Stan's perspective, you heard what he's said … in his press conferences after the season, that he felt changes needed to be made. So you trust that he knows what he's doing and … he's making the changes that he thinks are necessary. ...

"So yeah, you've got to stay optimistic and say in the long run this is going to make us better. But for now, it's definitely a shock and tough to see two of your close friends go to other teams."

First pick:

For the first time since 2009, the Blackhawks took a defenseman in the first round of the NHL Draft when they selected Henri Jokiharju at No. 29 overall.

GM Stan Bowman surprised the United Center crowd by calling Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane to the stage to make the announcement.

"When (they) called my name, it can't be a better feeling," said Jokiharju, who is from Oulu, Finland. "Those two guys are my idols."

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Jokiharju scored 9 goals and had 39 assists in the WHL for the Portland Winterhawks last season.

The Hawks originally had the 26th overall pick, but gained a third-round pick (70th overall) when they swapped first-round picks with Dallas.

"Henri's a guy we've been high on all year," Bowman said. "He's a right-shot defenseman. Those are a commodity in today's game (and) it's hard to find them. … Good skater, can handle the puck, make plays."

Taking a tour:

Patrick Kane, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, Blackhawks President and CEO John McDonough and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel all took a hard-hat tour of the Blackhawks Community Ice Arena on Friday.

The 125,000-square-foot arena, which is two blocks south of the United Center, will serve as the Hawks' new practice facility and is expected to open at the end of the year. The Hawks currently practice at Johnny's IceHouse West, located two miles west of the UC.

"You're coming into a place you want to be at, a place where you can have everything there for you and where you can just focus completely on hockey," Kane said. "It's a place that seems like we'll all love coming to."

Illini hockey?

The NHL and NHLPA announced Friday that they will examine the possibility of adding hockey as a varsity sport at the University of Illinois. This study will analyze the factors necessary for Illinois to start and maintain a hockey program, including one-time and annual expenses, funding opportunities, facility needs and community support.