Plenty of questions remain about Bulls' sudden change of direction

The Bulls made a sudden change in franchise direction on Thursday during the draft, sending all-star Jimmy Butler to Minnesota in exchange for three players who are supposed to give the Bulls a jump-start toward rebuilding. Associated Press

During the dismal rebuilding years after the championship-era ended, John Paxson was the Bulls' radio analyst.

Toward the end of each season, Paxson would keep a running countdown of how many quarters were left to play, because the games were so unpleasant to watch.

So why would Paxson, of all people, decide to launch another rebuild, which he admitted will be a difficult process and feature several more high draft picks?

This isn't Indiana, where star player Paul George demanded a trade to the Lakers. Or an aging team that had run its course. The Bulls didn't need to full rebuild.

The hardest task for any NBA team is finding a reliable star in a draft pool full of immature one-and-done players. But Jimmy Butler, chosen with the No. 30 pick in 2011, wanted to stay with the Bulls, is just hitting his prime at age 27, and was still improving last season. He was one of the best in the league last year in late-game situations, which is pure gold in the NBA.

Why did they do it?

Paxson and general manager Gar Forman talked about the trade late Thursday night at the Advocate Center.

"Really this was the first opportunity we felt the deal presented itself that made sense," Paxson said. "I said at the trade deadline this past year that we needed a certainty in terms of jump-starting this thing. When you talk about certainty, you talk about young players, draft picks, that give you a leg up on it. That presented itself late today."

Whether this is the right or wrong move, there are a couple things worth mentioning. First of all, it could pay off. Winning in the NBA usually has more to do with luck than anything else.

When the Spurs won the lottery and drafted Tim Duncan after a David Robinson injury ruined their season, that was luck. Picking Manu Ginóbili, Tony Parker and Kawhi Leonard was pretty smart.

The Warriors made some smart picks to build a champion, but what happens if Minnesota picks Steph Curry instead of Jonny Flynn? The Celtics trading Joe Barry Carroll for both Robert Parrish and Kevin McHale in 1980, that was pretty genius, but there still needed to be someone on the other end of the phone in Golden State agreeing to it.

The other thing is, this wasn't a terrible trade for the Bulls. They got a bright young star in 22-year-old Zach LaVine, who improved in nearly every stat category during his three years in Minnesota. They also got a couple promising players in second-year point guard Kris Dunn, the No. 5 pick in last year's draft, and Arizona's Lauri Markkanen, one of the best outside-shooting big men college basketball has seen.

"It is rebuilding. For us, you understand it's going to be difficult," Paxson said. "There's going to be a lot of bumps along the road."

The Bulls could have had Butler and LaVine. I recommended the Bulls draft LaVine who was chosen two picks after the Bulls took Doug McDermott in 2014. That part is unfortunate, but teams can't erase past mistakes.

Butler posted a thank you message to Bulls fans on his Instagram Friday. Paxson did respond Thursday to an angry tweet posted by Butler's trainer, Travelle Gaines, regarding Bulls management. The tweet had been deleted by Friday afternoon.

"When you trade a player you really like, it's emotional for both sides," Paxson said. "I completely disagree when someone takes a shot like that. It's not right, it's unprofessional and he shouldn't have done it.

"Tonight, we made a decision to change direction. We've defined our path, and we're going to go that direction. If he's unhappy, that's on him, not on us. We've been honest with Jimmy when we've sat him down and talked to him."

Paxson was then asked if this sort of bad blood could hurt the Bulls when they try to lure players in the future.

"I know this, that when we get people in our building and they get to know us, then they judge themselves," Paxson said. "That's, to me, the bottom line. So no I'm not worried."

Paxson didn't rule out trying to sign free agents this summer, but admitted there are no plans to throw a lot of money around. He used the words "patient and disciplined." The plan appears to call for a top-10 draft pick next year, so the Bulls don't want to be too good. They don't have to get the No. 1 pick, necessarily, to land a great player -- Golden State got Curry at No. 7, Klay Thompson at No. 11 and Draymond Green in the second round -- but the Bulls don't want to pick 14th, either.

The Bulls have until June 30 to make a decision on Rajon Rondo's contract option. They liked Rondo's leadership last season, but now with two points guards of the future, maybe they'll throw Dunn and Cameron Payne out there and live with the results.

As for Dwyane Wade, the Bulls are hoping he'll mentor LaVine the way he did Butler. It's possible Wade will agree to go along with the program for the first half of the season, with the idea of getting a buyout later and joining a contender.

"Gar and I have talked a lot about this as we've kind of studied teams that have rebuilt," Paxson said. "You do need some veteran presence in the locker room and Dwyane is a pro; he's seen a lot. We have yet to talk to him, but we will and we will explain everything to him."

