Babcock McGraw: Wonder around Taurasi goes far beyond scoring record

Phoenix Mercury's Diana Taurasi became the WNBA's all-time leading scorer last Sunday, but Taurasi's personality helps her shine both on and off the court just as much as her skills. Associated Press File Photo

The points are what stand out.

Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi scored 19 points against the Los Angeles Sparks last Sunday to become the all-time scoring leader in WNBA history with 7,494 points. She passed Tina Thompson's record of 7,488 points.

But I think what ultimately makes Taurasi the best player in WNBA history goes way beyond the numbers, way beyond her crafty moves to the basket, her dangerous 3-point shooting, and her pretty passing.

I have covered the WNBA since its inaugural season in 1997. I have never seen another player like Taurasi on many levels, but particularly on a personal level.

Many WNBA players are careful, and reserved and, quite frankly, a little buttoned up. There's nothing wrong with that, necessarily, but it leaves the league lacking color sometimes.

Taurasi, on the other hand, is funny and lets her humor show, both on the court, and in interviews.

"I don't even think they said congrats," Taurasi said of her parents after she broke the scoring record. "They were like, "What kind of beer do you want at dinner?'"

My bet is that Taurasi, a master of dry wit and sarcasm, said that with a straight face.

When asked after the Mercury's win over the Sky in Chicago on June 1 how her team was dealing with 10 of the 12 players on the roster being new this season, Taurasi, who was sitting at her locker while her teammates did the same, raised her voice. Clearly by design, and clearly for her teammates' benefit.

"Yeah, it's been tough, but we're doing OK with it," Taurasi said. "I'm just not sure I like all of these (new) guys yet."

Her teammates got a good laugh out of that one, as did the surrounding reporters.

Taurasi can also be brash and irreverent and edgy, again both on the court, and in interviews. She challenges the referees, she can be a talker with opponents. She riles up opposing crowds. She gets technical fouls and gets ejected. She speaks her mind, like it or not.

After the Los Angeles game in which she set the scoring record, Taurasi didn't sugarcoat her overall frustration about the game. Sure, she set the record, but the Mercury played its worst game of the season thus far, losing 90-59.

"It was a rude reminder when you don't come ready to play basketball, you're going to get your (butt) kicked," Taurasi said. "And that's what happened."

Taurasi's antics and no-nonsense verbiage have rubbed some people (usually opponents and opposing fans) the wrong way. But I actually love her style. I love that she is herself, not a scrubbed up, edited and vanilla version of herself. In my opinion, Taurasi is great for the WNBA, a much-needed breath of fresh air. She dominates the league in the charisma and intrigue department. No one else is close.

The void will be glaring in every way when the 35-year-old, 13-year veteran hangs it up.

She says that she could see herself playing for a few more years.

We can hope, but, just in case, we all need to make sure to enjoy her while we still can.

