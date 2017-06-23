Breaking News Bar
 
White Sox
Anderson, Renteria ejected in White Sox's 3-0 loss to Oakland

  White Sox pitching coach Don Cooper, second from left, talks to his starter Mike Pelfrey (50) as catcher Kevan Smith, left, Todd Frazier, center, and Jose Abreu (79) listen during the fifth inning against the Oakland Athletics, Friday. Shortstop Tim Anderson was ejected for the first time in his major-league career Friday night, along with manager Rick Renteria in a 3-0 loss to the Oakland A's.

Tim Anderson remembers being ejected from a game when he was playing for Class AA Birmingham. He said he deserved it.

The White Sox's mild-mannered shortstop was ejected from his first major-league game in Friday night's 3-0 loss to the Oakland A's at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Well after the game was in the book, Anderson was still baffled by being ejected by home-plate umpire Jim Wolf.

Sox manager Rick Renteria was also ejected.

In the fifth inning, Anderson bounced a ball in front of home plate and was thrown out at first base by A's catcher Bruce Maxwell.

Thinking the ball was foul, Anderson stayed in the box and could not believe Wolf's call -- for good reason.

"I didn't say anything direct," Anderson said. "I told him it was foul and he said, 'I know.' I told him it was b.s and he tossed me. Learn from it and keep moving."

On the White Sox's last homestand, Avisail Garcia was also ejected for arguing with an umpire, as was Renteria.

In both cases, Renteria said umpires should have "thicker skin."

"I think the players have an emotion, they're battling," Renteria said after Friday's loss.

"I think we should be allowed to be disagreeable without getting tossed. Again, emotions go high for everybody, including the umpires. They are out there trying to do their job

"But the players are the ones that should be deciding the fate of their club and I think we all need to understand that the emotions that coaches and players experience should be weathered a little bit better."

Rodon update:

On the disabled the entire season with left biceps bursitis, Carlos Rodon made his fourth rehabilitation start Friday night.

Pitching for Class AAA Charlotte, Rodon allowed 8 runs (7 earned) on 5 hits and 2 walks in 4⅓ innings. The left-hander also had 7 strikeouts while throwing 91 pitches.

Rodon has made 4 rehab starts, the first with high Class A Winston-Salem, and he's 0-4 with a 10.06 ERA.

Logging innings is the most important thing for Rodon, so he might make his next start for the White Sox, possibly against the Yankees Wednesday or Thursday.

