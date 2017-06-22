Scrap Yard Dawgs sweep Chicago Bandits

THE WOODLANDS, Texas -- A familiar face factored into the decision twice during the three-game series between the Bandits and Scrap Yard Dawgs. After tossing a complete-game shutout in the opener, former Bandit Monica Abbott collected the save in the finale to preserve a 7-4 for the Dawgs, who earned the sweep.

It marks the second consecutive "true" road series in which the Bandits have been swept. A two-game encounter between the Bandits and Beijing Shougang Eagles was recorded as a road meeting, although both games were played at The Ballpark at Rosemont.

"We know we didn't play our best in any phase of the game," Bandits head coach Sharonda McDonald said. "We have room to grow and we are talented enough to grow and this whole team believes that."

Nerissa Myers opened the scoring early for Scrap Yard, driving a 2-2 pitch from Bandits' starter Shelby Turnier over the right field wall for her third home run of the season.

Turnier ultimately had a short leash, surrendering four earned runs while working into the second inning.

The Dawgs' lead grew to 7-0 before the Bandits mounted a comeback, sparked by a throwing error when Sammy Marshall put the ball in play with a bunt in the fifth inning. The errant throw allowed two runs to score and Marshall later came across with the third run of the frame on an RBI-base hit from Emily Carosone.

Chicago brought the tying run to the plate in the final inning before Abbott entered the circle. Four batters and three strikeouts later, Abbott closed the door to earn the save.

"No one likes to lose a three-game series," Bandits left fielder Danielle Zymkowitz said. "We need to play our best softball early like we did late these last couple games."

The Bandits will head to San Marcos, Texas for a three-game set against the Texas Charge, beginning at 7:05 p.m. CST on Friday night.