Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 6/22/2017 10:59 PM

Scrap Yard Dawgs sweep Chicago Bandits

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald news services

THE WOODLANDS, Texas -- A familiar face factored into the decision twice during the three-game series between the Bandits and Scrap Yard Dawgs. After tossing a complete-game shutout in the opener, former Bandit Monica Abbott collected the save in the finale to preserve a 7-4 for the Dawgs, who earned the sweep.

It marks the second consecutive "true" road series in which the Bandits have been swept. A two-game encounter between the Bandits and Beijing Shougang Eagles was recorded as a road meeting, although both games were played at The Ballpark at Rosemont.

"We know we didn't play our best in any phase of the game," Bandits head coach Sharonda McDonald said. "We have room to grow and we are talented enough to grow and this whole team believes that."

Nerissa Myers opened the scoring early for Scrap Yard, driving a 2-2 pitch from Bandits' starter Shelby Turnier over the right field wall for her third home run of the season.

Turnier ultimately had a short leash, surrendering four earned runs while working into the second inning.

The Dawgs' lead grew to 7-0 before the Bandits mounted a comeback, sparked by a throwing error when Sammy Marshall put the ball in play with a bunt in the fifth inning. The errant throw allowed two runs to score and Marshall later came across with the third run of the frame on an RBI-base hit from Emily Carosone.

Chicago brought the tying run to the plate in the final inning before Abbott entered the circle. Four batters and three strikeouts later, Abbott closed the door to earn the save.

"No one likes to lose a three-game series," Bandits left fielder Danielle Zymkowitz said. "We need to play our best softball early like we did late these last couple games."

The Bandits will head to San Marcos, Texas for a three-game set against the Texas Charge, beginning at 7:05 p.m. CST on Friday night.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account