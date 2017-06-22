Images: The Jimmy Butler Era in Chicago

Shortly after the NBA draft began, the Bulls agreed to a deal sending three-time all-star Jimmy Butler to Minnesota. The Bulls will receive shooting guard Zach LaVine, point guard Kris Dunn and took the No. 7 pick in the draft, while sending the No. 16 pick to the Timberwolves. With the No. 7 pick, the Bulls chose 7-foot Lauri Markkanen from Arizona.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Chicago Bulls' Jimmy Butler (21) dunks the ball against the New York Knicks during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, April 11, 2013, in Chicago. The Bulls won 118-111 in overtime.

DAILY HERALD FILE Chicago Bulls first-round draft pick Jimmy Butler from Marquette holds his Bulls jersey as he is introduced by the team at the Berto Center in Deerfield, Ill., Monday, June 27, 2011. Butler was the No. 30 selection in the NBA draft.

DAILY HERALD FILE Chicago Bulls first-round draft pick Jimmy Butler of Marquette University smiles after being introduced by the Bulls at the Berto Center in Deerfield, Ill., Monday, June 27, 2011. Butler was the No. 30 selection in the NBA draft.

DAILY HERALD FILE Chicago Bulls first-round draft pick Jimmy Butler from Marquette laughs with his mother, Michelle Lambert, after he was introduced by the Bulls at the Berto Center in Deerfield, Ill., Monday, June 27, 2011. Butler was the No. 30 selection in the NBA draft.

ASSOCIATED PRESS In this March 18, 2011, photo, Marquette's Jimmy Butler passes off against Xavier in an East regional NCAA college basketball tournament second-round game in Cleveland. The Chicago Bulls selected Butler with the final pick in the first round of the NBA draft Thursday, June 23, 2011.

DAILY HERALD FILE Chicago Bulls first-round draft pick Jimmy Butler from Marquette holds up a jersey after being introduced by the Chicago Bulls at the Berto Center in Deerfield, Ill., Monday, June 27, 2011, by general manager Gar Forman, right, and head coach Tom Thibodeau. Butler was the No. 30 selection in the NBA draft.

DAILY HERALD FILE Chicago Bulls first-round draft pick Jimmy Butler from Marquette hugs his mother, Michelle Lambert, after he was introduced by the Bulls at the Berto Center in Deerfield, Ill., Monday, June 27, 2011. Butler was the No. 30 selection in the NBA draft.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Chicago Bulls guard Jimmy Butler, right, shoots over Indiana Pacers center Jeff Foster in the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game in Indianapolis, Friday, Dec. 16, 2011.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Chicago Bulls guard Jimmy Butler poses for an NBA photographer during the team's NBA basketball media day at the Sheri L. Berto Center, in Deerfield, Ill., on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2011.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Chicago Bulls guard Jimmy Butler (21) rebounds the ball as Philadelphia 76ers center Spencer Hawes (00) looks on during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2012. The Bulls won 93-88.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Chicago Bulls' Jimmy Butler (21) drives around New York Knicks' J.R. Smith during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 10, 2012, in Chicago.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Chicago Bulls' Brian Scalabrine (24) and Jimmy Butler (21) fight for a loose ball with Philadelphia 76ers' Jrue Holiday (11) in the second half of an NBA basketball game on Wednesday, Feb., 1, 2012, in Philadelphia. The 76ers won 98-82.

DAILY HERALD FILE Jimmy Butler of the bulls goes strong to the basket as he scores against the defense of Tony Allen of the Memphis Grizzlies.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Chicago Bulls' Jimmy Butler (21) dunks against Milwaukee Bucks' Monta Ellis, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2013, in Milwaukee.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Chicago Bulls guard Jimmy Butler points as he celebrates after scoring a basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in Chicago on Friday, Jan. 25, 2013. The Bulls won 103-87.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Chicago Bulls guard Jimmy Butler, left, celebrates with forward Carlos Boozer after scoring a basket, as Nate Robinson, center, watches during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat in Chicago on Wednesday, March 27, 2013. The Bulls won 101-97, ending the Heat's 27-game winning streak.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Chicago Bulls' Jimmy Butler celebrates a basket against the Brooklyn Nets during the first half in Game 4 of their first-round NBA basketball playoff series Saturday, April 27, 2013, in Chicago.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Chicago Bulls guard Jimmy Butler, center, battles for a loose ball with Golden State Warriors forward Carl Landry, left, and guard Jarrett Jack during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago on Friday, Jan. 25, 2013. The Bulls won 103-87.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Brooklyn Nets guard C.J. Watson (1) shoots a three-point basket as Chicago Bulls forward Jimmy Butler (21) defends in the second half of their NBA basketball game at the Barclays Center, Friday, Feb. 1, 2013, in New York. Watson had 13 points as the Nets defeated the Bulls 93-89.

DAILY HERALD FILE Jimmy Butler of the Bulls dunks over Chris Bosh of the Heat .

ASSOCIATED PRESS Memphis Grizzlies' Tony Allen, left, defends against Chicago Bulls' Jimmy Butler (21) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Memphis, Tenn., Monday, Dec. 30, 2013.

DAILY HERALD FILE Chicago Bulls' Nate Robinson (2) reacts after drawing contact from a Brooklyn Nets player as Carlos Boozer, rear left, and Jimmy Butler look on during Game 6 of their first-round NBA basketball playoff series in Chicago, Thursday, May 2, 2013. The Nets won 95-92.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Chicago Bulls guard Jimmy Butler looks on against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, April 13, 2016 in Chicago. The Bulls won 115-105.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Chicago Bulls guard Jimmy Butler slam dunks against the Milwaukee Bucks during the first half of a preseason NBA game Saturday, Oct. 11, 2014, in Milwaukee.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Chicago Bulls guard Jimmy Butler dunks over Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Nov. 13, 2014, in Toronto.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Chicago Bulls' Jimmy Butler reacts after hitting a 3-point shot during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Monday, Dec. 29, 2014, in Indianapolis. Chicago defeated Indiana 92-90.

DAILY HERALD FILE Chicago Bulls guard Jimmy Butler and team mascot Benny the Bull visits with Michelle Katz, 15, of Buffalo Grove and her sister Rachel, 16, at Lutheran General Advocate Children's Hospital in Park Ridge.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Brooklyn Nets center Mason Plumlee (1) defends Chicago Bulls guard Jimmy Butler (21) in the first half of an NBA basketball game at the Barclays Center, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2014, in New York. Butler had 26 points in the Bulls victory over the Nets.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Chicago Bulls guard/forward Jimmy Butler (21) drives against New Orleans Pelicans forward Luke Babbitt (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago on Saturday, Dec. 27, 2014.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Chicago Bulls guard/forward Jimmy Butler (21) looks to pass past Atlanta Hawks guard Kent Bazemore, left, and forward Kris Humphries during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Chicago.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Chicago Bulls' Jimmy Butler (21) is fouled by Boston Celtics' Isaiah Thomas during the second half in Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Chicago, Sunday, April 23, 2017. The Celtics won 104-95.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Chicago Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg, left, talks with Jimmy Butler during the first half in Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics, Friday, April. 28, 2017, in Chicago. The Celtics won 105-83.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Chicago Bulls' Jimmy Butler, left, looks to pass as Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas defends during the first half in Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Friday, April. 28, 2017, in Chicago.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Chicago Bulls forward Jimmy Butler (21) shoots against New Orleans Pelicans forward DeMarcus Cousins (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Sunday, April 2, 2017.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Chicago Bulls' Jimmy Butler, left, goes up for the shot with Philadelphia 76ers' Richaun Holmes, right, defending the basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, April 6, 2017, in Philadelphia. The Bulls won 102-90.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Chicago Bulls forward Jimmy Butler, left, dunks against the Orlando Magic during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, April 10, 2017, in Chicago.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez (8), guard Rajon Rondo (9), guard Dwyane Wade (3) and forward Jimmy Butler (21) walk on the court during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016, in Miami. The Bulls defeated the Heat 98-95.