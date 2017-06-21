After 603 wins, Mundelein baseball coach Parola stepping down

hello

Todd Parola, the dean of high school baseball coaches in Lake County, has resigned after winning 603 games in 23 seasons.

Saying he wants to have more leisure time and to follow his children's college careers, the veteran Mundelein High School coach announced his resignation from a coaching position that he began in 1995.

Parola's oldest son, Derek, is an infielder for Illinois State University and will be entering his junior year for the Redbirds. Parola's youngest son, Brett, just graduated from Mundelein.

Under Parola, the Mustangs won regional championships in 2008, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and this year. They captured sectional titles the past four seasons and finished second in the Class 4A state championship game last year. Led by pitcher Brendan Murphy, who this week signed with the Milwaukee Brewers after being drafted in the fourth round, Mundelein advanced to the Schaumburg Boomers supersectional, losing to eventual state champ Crystal Lake South.

In addition to teaching wellness courses, Parola has also coached football, boys basketball and boys golf along with baseball. He will continue to be on the MHS teaching staff.

"To win 603 games in (23) seasons is an incredible number," said MHS athletic director Troy Parola, who also is Todd's cousin. "With a number of regional, sectional and supersectional titles and many 30-plus-win seasons, he has had an outstanding coaching career."

In January, Todd Parola was named Class 4A area coach of the year by the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association.