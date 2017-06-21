Breaking News Bar
 
Prep Sports
updated: 6/21/2017 1:17 PM

After 603 wins, Mundelein baseball coach Parola stepping down

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Mundelein head coach Todd Parola led his teams to 603 wins over 23 seasons.

      Mundelein head coach Todd Parola led his teams to 603 wins over 23 seasons.
    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Mundelein head baseball coach Todd Parola.

      Mundelein head baseball coach Todd Parola.
    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

 
Joe Aguilar
 
 

Todd Parola, the dean of high school baseball coaches in Lake County, has resigned after winning 603 games in 23 seasons.

Saying he wants to have more leisure time and to follow his children's college careers, the veteran Mundelein High School coach announced his resignation from a coaching position that he began in 1995.

Parola's oldest son, Derek, is an infielder for Illinois State University and will be entering his junior year for the Redbirds. Parola's youngest son, Brett, just graduated from Mundelein.

Under Parola, the Mustangs won regional championships in 2008, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and this year. They captured sectional titles the past four seasons and finished second in the Class 4A state championship game last year. Led by pitcher Brendan Murphy, who this week signed with the Milwaukee Brewers after being drafted in the fourth round, Mundelein advanced to the Schaumburg Boomers supersectional, losing to eventual state champ Crystal Lake South.

In addition to teaching wellness courses, Parola has also coached football, boys basketball and boys golf along with baseball. He will continue to be on the MHS teaching staff.

"To win 603 games in (23) seasons is an incredible number," said MHS athletic director Troy Parola, who also is Todd's cousin. "With a number of regional, sectional and supersectional titles and many 30-plus-win seasons, he has had an outstanding coaching career."

In January, Todd Parola was named Class 4A area coach of the year by the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account