Addison Russell's wife files for divorce, refusing to talk to MLB

Addison Russell's wife, Melisa, posted a photo Wednesday on Instagram with a caption suggesting he was unfaithful to her. In another post, a user named carlierreed and described by Melisa as a close friend accused Russell of "mentally and physically abusing her." The posts have been deleted. Russell issued a statement Thursday, June 8,2 017, that said: "Any allegation I have abused my wife is false and hurtful. For the well-being of my family, I'll have no further comment." Associated Press file photo

Addison Russell's wife is filing for divorce, just weeks after domestic abuse claims were made on social media against the Cubs shortstop.

The law firm representing Melisa Russell announced the divorce filing in a statement Wednesday.

The firm also says Melisa Russell will not speak with Major League Baseball officials looking into the domestic abuse claims.

The abuse allegations were made by a person claiming to be a friend of Melisa Russell. The post has been removed.

Addison Russell, 23, is in his third season with the Cubs. He and Melisa have a child born last August, and Russell also has another child from a previous relationship.

Russell issued a statement on June 8, that said: "Any allegation I have abused my wife is false and hurtful. For the well-being of my family, I'll have no further comment."