Steller pitching performance boosts Boomers

The Schaumburg Boomers opened a six-game homestand by receiving a dominant pitching performance from Kagen Hopkins in a 3-0 shutout of the Windy City ThunderBolts to tally a seventh consecutive win.

Hopkins set a single game record by posting 12 strikeouts. The 2016 All-Star faced the minimum through 7.1 blank innings. Schaumburg gave Hopkins all the support he would need by scoring the first inning for a sixth consecutive game. Kyle Ruchim led off with a walk and Zack Weigel notched a bunt single. After a sacrifice moved the runners, Seth Spivey added on to his league best RBI total with a sacrifice fly. Sean Godfrey extended the lead with a two-out RBI single in the sixth and James Keller followed with a run-scoring double to deep center.

Hopkins allowed just 1 hit in 7.1 innings and retired 15 in a row from the third through the seventh before issuing a walk. Garrett Kelly finished out the eighth and Alec Kenilvort twirled the ninth for his fifth save of the year. Weigel reached base four times, posting two hits, as the Boomers finished with 10 in the win. Keller and Godfrey also picked up a pair of hits.

The Boomers own the top record in the league at 26-8 and have now won seven straight. The team continues the homestand with an 11 a.m. game on Wednesday. RHP Conrad Wozniak (0-0, 1.61) starts for the Boomers while Windy City will send RHP Clay Chapman (0-4, 3.71) to the mound.