Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 6/20/2017 11:14 PM

Steller pitching performance boosts Boomers

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald news services

The Schaumburg Boomers opened a six-game homestand by receiving a dominant pitching performance from Kagen Hopkins in a 3-0 shutout of the Windy City ThunderBolts to tally a seventh consecutive win.

Hopkins set a single game record by posting 12 strikeouts. The 2016 All-Star faced the minimum through 7.1 blank innings. Schaumburg gave Hopkins all the support he would need by scoring the first inning for a sixth consecutive game. Kyle Ruchim led off with a walk and Zack Weigel notched a bunt single. After a sacrifice moved the runners, Seth Spivey added on to his league best RBI total with a sacrifice fly. Sean Godfrey extended the lead with a two-out RBI single in the sixth and James Keller followed with a run-scoring double to deep center.

Hopkins allowed just 1 hit in 7.1 innings and retired 15 in a row from the third through the seventh before issuing a walk. Garrett Kelly finished out the eighth and Alec Kenilvort twirled the ninth for his fifth save of the year. Weigel reached base four times, posting two hits, as the Boomers finished with 10 in the win. Keller and Godfrey also picked up a pair of hits.

The Boomers own the top record in the league at 26-8 and have now won seven straight. The team continues the homestand with an 11 a.m. game on Wednesday. RHP Conrad Wozniak (0-0, 1.61) starts for the Boomers while Windy City will send RHP Clay Chapman (0-4, 3.71) to the mound.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account